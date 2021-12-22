Xayne vs K vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update?

Certain characters in Free Fire are better than the rest. Their abilities apply to most situations and are considered the best by many in-game. Three such characters are K, DJ Alok, and Xayne.

Each of them has a unique ability that can change the tide of combat in a heartbeat. However, only one of them can be the best. Which one is it? Read on to find out.

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Detailed comparison of Xayne, K, and DJ Alok in Free Fire

1) Xayne vs K vs DJ Alok abilities

Xayne's ability

Xayne has an active ability known as Xtreme Encounter. When activated, players gain 80 HP temporarily, which reduces over time. Additionally, damage towards gloo walls and shields is increased by 100%. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

K's ability

K's 'Master of All' is an active ability that has two modes. Jiu-jitsu mode creates a 6-meter wide radius in which teammates' EP conversion is increased by 500%. When in Psychology mode, 3 EP is recovered every 2.2 seconds. Additionally, the total max EP is increased to 250.

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok has an active ability known as Drop the Beat. When activated, it creates a 5-meter radius which provides boosts. Teammates within the radius receive 5 HP/second and gain a 15% mobility boost. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and lasts for 45 seconds.

2) Xayne vs K vs DJ Alok in combat

Xayne in combat

Xayne is useful as an aggressive attacker in Free Fire. Her ability can be used to push the enemy and break through their defenses. With the extra HP, the character can absorb extra damage without having to worry.

K in combat

K can self-sustain himself in Free Fire. Thanks to large EP reserves, healing is not an issue. If teammates have stored EP, the Jiu-jitsu mode can be used to rapidly heal them in any situation.

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok provides tactical support to the entire team in Free Fire. During intense gunfights or dire situations, his ability can heal teammates and provide them with speed boosts.

Verdict

To say one particular Free Fire character is better than the other would be incorrect. Xayne is good for pushing the enemy, K is beneficial to solo players, and DJ Alok provides tactical buffs.

This being the case, it will boil down to how the characters are used in combat. Each of them has a unique ability that suits a certain playstyle or situation. Learning how to use each one will make all the difference in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

