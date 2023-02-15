Z Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Mohammed Ziyauddin, known as Z Gamer, is a content creator known for his videos about Free Fire. His content is based on numerous aspects of the battle royale title, including event guides.

Z Gamer's subscriber count on YouTube is just short of the one million mark at 978k. He also has a decent following on Instagram at 81.6k.

Z Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Z Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 493810515. He is the leader of the ZG ESPORTS guild in the game, whose ID is 1010931978.

The YouTuber has attained Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and reached Platinum 4 in CS-Ranked Season 17. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Z Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Z Gamer has secured 24 Booyahs across 1063 solo matches, giving him a win rate of 2.25%. He has registered 845 scalps for a K/D ratio of 0.81

The content creator has also participated in 1130 duo matches, emerging victorious in 66 skirmishes and recording a win rate of 5.84%. He has 1250 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 1.71.

Z Gamer has won 459 of the 3142 squad matches he has featured in, translating to a win rate of 14.60%. With a kill tally of 4378, he has a K/D ratio of 1.63.

BR Ranked stats

Z Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Z Gamer has played two ranked duo matches but has zero wins to his name. He managed only three frags, yielding a K/D ratio of 1.50.

The YouTuber has failed to win a single match in the seven ranked squad matches he has participated in. However, he has taken down 13 opponents, making his K/D ratio 1.86.

CS Career stats

Z Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Z Gamer has played 3138 matches in Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode, securing 1586 Booyahs and establishing a win rate of 50.54%. He has bagged 12094 frags, registering a KDA 1.26.

Note: Z Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing the article. They will change as he engages in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Details about monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Mohammed Ziyauddin rakes in a monthly income of $107 - $1.7k through the Z Gamer YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his annual earnings are projected to be between $1.3k and $20.6k.

YouTube channel

Mohammed Ziyauddin has more than 1480+ Free Fire videos on the Z Gamer YouTube channel. As mentioned already, his content primarily revolves around the ongoing events of the battle royale title.

The content creator had a subscriber count of 156k in mid-2020. This number doubled by the end of the year. 2021 was an excellent year for him as he reached 900k subscribers. However, his channel's growth has since been relatively flat.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has earned 1k subscribers and more than 428.723k views over the last 30 days.

