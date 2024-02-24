LGD Gaming vs Xtreme Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final: Predictions, overview, and more

LGD Gaming vs Xtreme Gaming will be the main event of the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final. This Bo3 matchup is expected to be nothing less than spectacular as two Chinese supergiants are facing off in a final for a grand share of USD 350,000. Furthermore, both teams are yet to lose a Bo3 series and enter the final unbeaten in GOF 2024. Not only will the former LGD Gaming players be locking horns with their old team, but both teams boast a battle-hardened roster.

Below are the overview, predictions, head-to-head details, and more of LGD Gaming vs Xtreme Gaming in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final.

LGD Gaming vs Xtreme Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final overview and predictions

LGD Gaming defeated One Move 2-0 in their opening GOF 2024 match. In the decider match, the Chinese team won the first game, lost the second, and routed Entity to win the series. Games of the Future 2024 follows a GSL pattern; hence, LGD Gaming qualified for the Quarterfinals and squared off against Neon Esports.

They quickly defeated Neon Esports and advanced to the GOF 2024 Semifinals to face their regional rivals: Invictus Gaming. Surprisingly, LGD Gaming clean-swept Invictus Gaming and waltzed into the Grand Final.

Xtreme Gaming, on the other hand, also had a phenomenal start in their GOF 2024 campaign. The all-star roster defeated L1ga Team and BOOM Esports and secured a place in the GOF 2024 Quarterfinals. After defeating their regional rivals, Azure Ray, they marched into the GOF 2024 Semifinals for a rematch with BOOM Esports.

LGD Gaming only needed two quick games to dismantle BOOM Esports, as both games ended within 31 minutes. We predict that Xtreme Gaming may win the Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final, as their veteran roster and well-balanced gameplay might be too much for LGD to handle.

Head-to-Head

Despite participating in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, both teams were eliminated once the playoffs and did not face each other. This sets the stage for a unique circumstance where they will meet for the first time in a competitive tournament, let alone a Grand Final.

Roster

Here are the rosters of LGD Gaming and Gaming in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

LGD Gaming

Guo " shiro " Xuanang

" Xuanang Gao " Setsu " Zhenxiong

" Zhenxiong Li " niu " Kongbo

" Kongbo Xiong " Pyw " Jiahan

" Jiahan Zhang "y`" Yiping

Xtreme Gaming

Wang " Ame " Chunyu

" Chunyu Guo " Xm " Hongcheng

" Hongcheng Lin " Xxs " Jing

" Jing Zhao " XinQ " Zixing

" Zixing Ding "Dy" Cong

LGD Gaming vs Xtreme Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final livestream

LGD Gaming vs Xtreme Gaming Dota 2 GOF 2024 Grand Final will commence at these times:

GMT : February 24, 2024, 12 PM

: February 24, 2024, 12 PM ET : February 24, 2024, 7 AM

: February 24, 2024, 7 AM MSK: February 24, 2024, 3 PM

You can watch the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

