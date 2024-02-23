LGD Gaming vs Invictus Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals: Predictions, livestream, and more

LGD Gaming will lock horns with Invictus Gaming in the first Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals Bo3 series. The loser will drop to the GOF 2024 Third Place Match, while the winner will advance to the Grand Final to face either Xtreme Gaming or BOOM Esports. Both Chinese giants are yet to drop a series and share the same unbeaten streak in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Below, you'll find detailed analysis, predictions, head-to-head statistics, and more ahead of the LGD Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming clash in the Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals.

LGD Gaming vs Invictus Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals overview and predictions

Following their roster shuffle, LGD Gaming participated in both DreamLeague Season 22 and ESL One Birmingham 2024: China Closed Qualifiers, finishing third in both tournaments. Invictus Gaming eliminated them from the former event, while Azure Ray did so in the latter.

LGD Gaming faced the reigning TI champions, Team Spirit, at BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 and were eliminated from the tournament. Despite their early exit from BetBoom and struggles in the qualifiers, they had an impressive start in the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

LGD Gaming defeated One Move and Entity in the GOF 2024 Group Stage, advancing to the Quarterfinals. A clean sweep against Neon Esports catapulted them into the GOF 2024 Semifinals.

Meanwhile, Invictus Gaming qualified for ESL One Birmingham 2024 by defeating Azure Ray 3-2 in a Bo5 series. However, they failed to get into DreamLeague Season 22 after losing 2-1 to LGD Gaming in the final qualifying match.

In Games of the Future 2024, Invictus Gaming topped Group B by defeating Echpo4mak and Neon Esports. Despite dropping the first game against Entity, they secured back-to-back victories to advance to the Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals.

We predict that Invictus Gaming will win the series, as they have previously defeated LGD Gaming and boast a battle-hardened roster. Additionally, IG's playstyle and meta-based drafting should give them the edge to overcome their rivals in GOF 2024

Head-to-head

This year, Invictus Gaming and LGD Gaming faced off in the ESL One Birmingham 2024: China Closed Qualifier Upper Bracket Final. The former emerged victorious with a 2-1 score and advanced to the final qualifying match.

The two teams met again in the DreamLeague Season 22 Lower Bracket Final, where IG routed their rivals with a 2-1 victory.

Roster

Here are the active rosters of Invictus Gaming and LGD Gaming in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

LGD Gaming:

shiro

Setsu

niu

Pyw

y

Invictus Gaming:

Monet

NothingToSay

JT-

BoBoKa

xNova

LGD Gaming vs Invictus Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals livestream

You can watch the LGD Gaming vs Invictus Gaming Dota 2 GOF 2024 Semifinals series at the following times:

GMT: February 23, 2024, 10 AM

ET: February 23, 2024, 5 AM

MSK: February 23, 2024, 1 PM

You can tune in to the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

