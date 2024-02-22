LGD Gaming vs Neon Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Predictions, livestream, and more

LGD Gaming vs Neon Esports is the first Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals matchup. The winning team will advance to the Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals, while the losing team will be eliminated. LGD Gaming qualified for the Quarterfinals by winning the Group Stage Decider Match. Neon Esports had to fight their way from Round 1 after losing Group B's Decider Match.

LGD Gaming vs Neon Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

LGD Gaming has had a good competitive run since their recent roster shuffle. The Chinese team finished third in DreamLeague Season 22: China Closed Qualifier and ESL One Birmingham 2024: China Closed Qualifier. They were defeated by G2.iG in the former and Azure Ray in the latter.

Their performance in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 came as a surprise as they finished 7-8th and dropped the series 2-0 to the reigning TI champions, Team Spirit. Despite their recent tier struggle, LGD Gaming topped Group A and waltzed into the Quarterfinals. They are heavily favored over Neon Esports, mainly due to their battle-hardened roster.

Neon Esports, a SEA team, has surprisingly put on a decent performance in tier 1 closed and open tournament qualifiers. Their Games of the Future 2024 campaign started well as they swiftly defeated beastcoast 2-0 and qualified for the Decider Match to face G2.iG. After dropping the first game, the Chinese team went on to secure two back-to-back victories and defeated Neon Esports.

The Filipinos rely on a repetitive meta-based draft, while LGD Gaming's highly aggressive lineup and tactical drafting are likely to give them the edge and help them knock Neon Esports out of the tournament. Therefore, we predict that LGD Gaming will advance to the Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals.

Head-to-head

This is the first time the newly revamped LGD Gaming is facinf Neon Espots in a competitive tournament.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of LGD Gaming and Neon Esports in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

LGD Gaming:

shiro

Setsu

niu

Pyw

y`

Neon Esports:

CDR

Ken

JG

bombi

Castaway

LGD Gaming vs Neon Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals details

LDG Gaming vs Neon Esports in Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals will begin in these time zones as follows:

GMT: February 22, 2024, 7 am

ET: February 22, 2024, 2 am

MSK: February 22, 2024, 10 am

You can watch the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

