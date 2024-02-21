BOOM Esports vs. Thunder Awaken Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1: Predictions, Livestream, and more 

The final Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 Bo3 series will witness BOOM Esports and Thunder Awaken lock horns. The winning team will advance to the Quarterfinals, while the losing team will be eliminated from Games of the Future 2024. Having said that, both teams represent the South American region and share a small rivalry.

For further information regarding this matchup's overview, predictions, head-to-head, rosters, and livestream, read on.

BOOM Esports vs. Thunder Awaken Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 overview and prediction

BOOM Esports, despite their recent regional change and roster shuffle, are performing better than expected. They ended up as the runners-up in both ESL One Birmingham 2024: South America Closed Qualifier and DreamLeague Season 22: South America Closed Qualifier.

Heroic defeated them twice in the final qualification match. Nevertheless, BOOM Esports did quite well in the qualifying matches as they defeated the likes of Thunder Awaken, Heroic, Estar_Backs, and beastcoast.

Their talented squad, with little tier 1 competitive experience, may have the right ingredients to send their rivals back home, as this side excels in disable-based late-game drafts. BOOM Esports lost the Decider Match 2-0 against Xtreme Gaming and dropped to Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1.

On the other hand, Thunder Awaken has had a miserable post-TI season start. They finished fourth in DreamLeague Season 22: South America Closed Qualifier and were eliminated from ESL One Birmingham 2024: South America Open Qualifier #1 right at the beginning. Thunder Awaken defeated HYDRA 2-0 in the Elimination Match and qualified for Round 1.

We predict that Thunder Awaken will be eliminated from Games of the Future 2024, and BOOM Esports will advance to face PSG Quest in the Quarterfinals.

Head-to-Head

The new squads of BOOM Esports and Thunder Awaken recently faced each other in the DreamLeague Season 22: South America Closed Qualifier Upper Bracket Semifinals. BOOM Esports won the first game with a unique draft, dropped the second one as their safelaner pick didn't work out, and sealed the deal in the third game with an Ember Spirit pick.

Rosters

The following are the active rosters of BOOM Esports and Thunder Awaken in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1:

BOOM Esports:

Pakazs

SLATEM$

ILICH-

n1ght

Panda

Thunder Awaken:

Lumière

DarkMago

Oscar

Genek

Mjz

BOOM Esports vs. Thunder Awaken Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream details

BOOM Esports vs. Thunder Awaken in Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 will commence on the following date and its respective timings:

GMT: February 21, 2024, 5 PM

ET: February 21, 2024, 12 PM

MSK: February 21, 2024, 8 PM

You can watch the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

