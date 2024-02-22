PSG Quest vs BOOM Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Prediction, Livestream, and more

PSG Quest vs BOOM Esports will be the final Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals matchup. The losing team will be eliminated as the tournament follows a GSL system, while the winning team will advance to the GOF 2024 Semifinals. PSG Quest defeated the Chinese powerhouse Azure Ray and qualified for the Quarterfinals, while BOOM Esports fought their way into the Quarterfinals from Round 1.

Use this feature to learn about this matchup's overview, predictions, head-to-head, rosters, and livestream details.

PSG Quest vs BOOM Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals overview and prediction

PSG Quest had a great post-TI start as they went on to defeat Nigma Galaxy and other MENA teams in three separate MENA Closed Qualifiers. They finished second in all three qualifiers and were shown the exit door by Team Falcons every time.

Other than the fact that Team Falcons is the Kryptonite for PSG Quest, the rookie roster proved their peers wrong by defeating Azure Ray in Games of the Future 2024. Their uncommon drafting style, notably the ones involving Meepo can catch the enemy team by surprise.

PSG Quest defeated Thunder Awaken 2-0 and then Azure Ray to walk straight into Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals. Their opponent, BOOM Esports is a mediocre team with little to no success. They also got knocked out from the South American Closed Qualifiers.

In Games of the Future 2024, BOOM Esports defeated Geek Fam 2-1 but dropped the series to Xtreme Gaming. As a result, they ended up in Round 1 to face their SA rivals Thunder Awaken. BOOM came out on the top and sent their rivals back home.

We predict that PSG Quest will advance to Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals to face either one of the two Chinese supergiants, Xtreme Gaming/Azure Ray.

Head-to-head

PSG Quest is locking horns with BOOM Esports for the very first time in a competitive tournament.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of BOOM Esports and PSG Quest in Games of the Future 2024:

PSG Quest:

TA2000

No!ob

Malik

Omar

Dukalis (Stand-In)

BOOM Esports:

Pakazs

SLATEM$

ILICH-

n1ght

Panda

PSG Quest vs BOOM Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals livestream details

Here is the PSG Quest vs BOOM Esports Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals matchup schedule:

GMT: February 22, 2024, 5:00 pm

ET: February 22, 2024, 12:00 pm

MSK: February 22, 2024, 8:00 pm

You can tune into the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

