G2.iG vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Predictions, livestream, and more

Invictus Gaming/G2.iG vs Entity is the second Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals matchup. The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals to face either LGD Gaming or Neon Esports. The loser, however, will be eliminated as the tournament playoffs follow a GSL pattern. Invictus Gaming topped Group B and secured a spot in the Quarterfinals, while Entity qualified through Round 1 after defeating beastcoast.

Use this article for further analysis, predictions, head-to-head comparisons, and livestream details for G2.iG vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals.

G2.iG vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals

Overview and predictions

Invictus Gaming, or G2.iG, since their post-TI roster shuffle, have performed quite well in the CN competitive region. Their veteran roster managed to defeat Azure Ray 3-2 in the ESL One Birmingham 2024: China Closed Qualifier but finished as runners-up in the DreamLeague Season 22: China Closed Qualifier after losing 1-2 to LGD Gaming.

In Games of the Future 2024, Invictus Gaming defeated Echpo4mak and Neon Esports in the Decider Match to qualify for the Quarterfinals. On the other hand, Entity won their opening match against Winter Bear but lost the Decider Match series 2-1 to LGD Gaming. They then defeated beastcoast 2-0 in Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 to advance to the Quarterfinals against G2.iG.

Before Games of the Future 2024, Entity had a decent start to their post-TI season but failed to qualify via closed and open qualifiers.

We predict that the Chinese team will clean-sweep Entity and advance to the Semifinals, as they have an experienced squad with notable tier 1 competitive moments.

Additionally, the new 7.35c patch barely changed the meta, so you can expect G2.iG to employ unusual drafts from their wide hero pool.

Head-to-Head

Entity will lock horns with Invictus Gaming for the first time since the latter's roster change.

Roster

Here are the active rosters of G2.iG and Entity in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

G2.iG:

Monet

NothingToSay

JT-

BoBoKa

xNova

Entity:

watson

Yowe

DM

Kataomi`

Fishman

G2.iG vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals livestream

G2.iG vs Entity in Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals will commence in the following timezones:

GMT: February 22, 2024, 10:20 AM

ET: February 22, 2024, 5:20 AM

MSK: February 22, 2024, 1:20 PM

You can watch the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

