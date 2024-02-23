Xtreme Gaming vs BOOM Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals: Predictions, livestream, and more

Xtreme Gaming vs BOOM Esports will be the second and final Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals. The latest patch (7.35c) won't change much of the usual drafting, as it barely changed the meta. Games of the Future (GOF) 2024 follows a GSL format; hence, the winner of this matchup will qualify for the Grand Final, while the loser will proceed to the third-place match. Xtreme Gaming will enter the series undefeated while their opponents have fought their way from GOF 2024 Round 1.

Here is the detailed overview, predictions, head-to-head, and more of Xtreme Gaming vs BOOM Esports in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Xtreme Gaming vs BOOM Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals overview and predictions

Xtreme Gaming, after their recent roster shuffle, participated in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024. They ended up in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals and were defeated by Team Falcons. In the Lower Bracket Round 1, Team Liquid clean-swept the all-star Chinese team 2-0 and qualified for the LB Quarterfinals. Regardless of their recent struggles, Xtreme Gaming performed exceptionally well in Games of the Future 2024.

Xtreme Gaming is yet to drop a series and defeated the likes of L1ga Team and BOOM Esports in the GOF Group Stage. Then they defeated their rivals Azure Ray 2-1 in GOF 2024 Quarterfinals and qualified for the Semifinals.

Despite entering GOF 2024 in a shaky form after two back-to-back Closed Qualifiers defeats, BOOM won their first GOF 2024 match against Geek Fam. After losing the decider match, they reached Round 1 to face Thunder Awaken. BOOM swiftly defeated their regional rivals and squared off against PSG Quest in the Quarterfinals.

Much to everyone's surprise, the South Americans defeated the in-form PSG Quest and advanced to the Semifinals to meet their GOF 2024 Decider Match opponents once again.

We predict that Xtreme Gaming, given its veteran roster and fighting-based lineup, has all the ingredients to dismantle BOOM Esports. The Chinese team is likely to advance to the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final to either face LGD Gaming or Invictus Gaming.

Head-to-Head

Xtreme Gaming and BOOM Esports met in the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage Decider Match. The former not only defeated the latter 2-0 but ended both games within 30 minutes.

Roster

Below are the rosters of Xtreme Gaming and Boom Esports in Games of the Future 2024:

Xtreme Gaming vs BOOM Esports Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals livestream

Here are the official timings for the Xtreme Gaming vs BOOM Esports matchup in the GOF 2024 Semifinals:

GMT : February 23, 2024, 1:20 PM

: February 23, 2024, 1:20 PM ET : February 23, 2024, 8:20 AM

: February 23, 2024, 8:20 AM MSK: February 23, 2024, 4:20 PM

You can watch the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

