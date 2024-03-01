RRQ Hoshi vs AP.Bren MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals: Overview, livestream, and more

The Semifinals of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 are set to begin on March 1, 2024. Teams like ONIC, Fire Flux Esports, AP.Bren and RRQ Hoshi will be competing in the final lap before the Final, generating increased excitement in the community. In this article, we will talk about the first Semifinal match that will be hosting RRQ Hoshi and AP.Bren.

Read on to learn a brief overview of their journey, our predictions regarding the match, and more.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 first Semifinal: RRQ Hoshi vs AP.Bren overview and predictions

RRQ Hoshi is among the top teams in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. (Image via RRQ Hoshi)

RRQ Hoshi were not expected to make it this far in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024, given their earlier performances. With teams like Burmese Ghouls and Deus Vult part of their group, RRQ Hoshi’s chances looked slim in the initial days. However, they not only qualified from Group A but also topped the table, earning their spot in the Quarterfinals from the Group Stage,

RRQ Hoshi then faced groupmate Burmese Ghouls in the Quarterfinal game, and many thought the latter would have the edge over them this time given their experience. However, they registered a convincing 2-0 win against the Ghouls in the best-of-three (Bo3) format match and were the first team to enter the Semifinals.

Banana, RRQ's EXP Laner, and Skylar, their Gold Laner earned the MVPs in these two games. Skylar has been extremely crucial for RRQ Hoshi, and with two MVPs against three different opponents, his campaign looks promising so far.

Like RRQ Hoshi, AP.Bren is also one step away from the Final of MLBB Games of the Future 2024. (Image via AP.Bren)

However, RRQ Hoshi will be playing possibly the toughest opponent of the tournament in the first Semifinal of the MLBB Games of the Future 2024. AP.Bren, the champions of the M5 World Championship, will be entering the Semifinal game with an oath to protect their pride.

AP.Bren was always among the top contenders for the trophy in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. They managed to end the Group Stages as table-toppers, thus earning their direct entry to the Quarterfinals. There, they faced groupmate HomeBois again and managed to grab a convincing 2-0 victory against them.

Super Marco, the Gold Laner of AP.Bren, has been a crucial factor in plenty of victories for them. He has also grabbed two MVPs from their 2-0 win against HomeBois.

Prediction: Both teams have faced some heavyweights in their journey to the Semifinals. Therefore, it is hard to predict the winners of this fixture. However, based on AP.Bren’s recent dominance in the circuit and their form in the tournament, it is expected that they will take the match away.

Head-to-head

These teams are yet to meet in a top-tier MLBB pro tournament.

Where to watch

You can watch the first Semifinal by tuning in to the Games of the Future official YouTube and Twitch channels on March 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm IST (UTC +5:30hrs).

Stream in these languages

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

