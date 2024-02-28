Twisted Minds vs Burmese Ghouls MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1: Overview, livestream, and more

Despite losing their first game, Burmese Ghouls managed to enter the Playoff stages by winning their Group A Elimination Match in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. However, now that they have entered the Playoffs, the level of competition has increased. Twisted Minds, the second-ranked team from Group B, will face Ghouls in the first Playoffs.

This article provides a brief overview of the teams based on their performances in the tournament so far, as well as their past successes.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1 matches: Twisted Minds vs Burmese Ghouls overview and predictions

The match between Burmese Ghouls and Twisted Minds is expected to be an intense fixture as some of the top players will begin their journey in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoff stage.

Burmese Ghouls will begin their Playoff journey against Twisted Minds today (Image via Burmese Ghouls)

Burmese Ghouls are one of the top MLBB teams that can turn any game in their favor. Champions of many tournaments in the past, Ghouls, who are from Myanmar, arrived in Russia to reclaim their fame.

Despite losing their opening match against Deus Vult, Burmese Ghouls defeated Team Lilgun (2-0) convincingly to secure the final qualifying spot in Group A. Players like Saxa and Stitch bagged the MVPs in the two games they won.

Twisted Minds will look to enter the Quarterfinals today (Image via Twisted Minds)`

Twisted Minds’ journey to the Playoffs has been a little easier so far in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. Despite losing the first game of their first match against S2G Esports, they fought back to win the next two before winning the tie. The victory helped them qualify for the Playoffs. Despite losing the top spot to AP.Bren, Twisted Minds enter the Playoff stage brimming with confidence.

Prediction: Burmese Ghouls have been one of the top teams in the circuit for a long time. However, their recent form does not reflect the same. Meanwhile, despite being relatively new, Twisted Minds’ have been amazing in their last few games.

All factors considered, our prediction is that Burmese Ghouls will face groupmate RRQ Hoshi in the Quarterfinal after this match.

Head-to-head

The teams are yet to face each other in a competitive fixture.

Where to watch

You can watch all the action live on the official Games of the Future YouTube and Twitch channels on February 28, 2024, at 4:30 IST (UTC +8hrs).

Stream in

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

