Burmese Ghouls vs Deus Vult MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Prediction, livestreams, and more

The contest between Burmese Ghouls and Deus Vult will probably be the most intense one among all Group A matchups in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024. While the former team will try to reclaim their fame after missing out on noticeable success in recent years, their opponents will be the fourth-ranked team from 2023's M5 World Championship.

One can expect Deus Vult to do everything in their power to win this match. This article will talk about both teams, offer a prediction regarding who could come out on top in the upcoming game, and give fans a complete overview of the fixture.

Burmese Ghouls vs Deus Vult in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 overview, prediction, and more

Burmese Ghouls will face Deus Vult in the most interesting match of Group A in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Deus Vult and Burmese Ghouls)

Burmese Ghouls is a professional MLBB franchise from Myanmar that made a name for itself in a crowded Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports circuit. They were the winners of top-tier competitions like MPL Myanmar Season 3 (2019), Season 4 (early 2020), and Season 5 (late 2020). They came fourth in the first M series tournament and were also the first runners-up in the M2 World Championship.

They managed to grab respectable positions in some other tournaments in 2023, but fans expected them to do better, considering the stature of this squad. Therefore, it is expected that they will try their best to reclaim their place at the top in the first MLBB tournament of 2024.

On the other hand, Deus Vult, a Russian franchise, has consistently shown how admirable their gameplay is over the past couple of years. They emerged victorious in some B-tier and C-tier tournaments in 2022 and 2023.

Their consistency took them to the fourth position in the recently concluded M5 World Championship tournament. This team is fully charged up and prepared to perform in front of their home crowd at the MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between Burmese Ghouls and Deus Vult at a competitive tournament in Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports.

Roster

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has some interesting matches (Image via Games of the Future)

The Burmese Ghouls roster includes players like Dlar (EXP Lane), Saxa (Jungle), Niko (Mid Lane), Stitch (Gold Lane), and Blink (Roam). Check out the MLBB Group A analysis for more details on which players you should look out for.

The Deus Vult roster includes athletes like Kid Bomba (EXP Lane), Magistor (Jungle), Sunset Lover (Mid Lane), Hiko (Gold Lane), and Sawo (Roam). Sawo is also the founder of the team and has registered incredible performances throughout the M5 World Championship tournament.

Where to watch and prediction

You can catch all this matchup and other games in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 on Games of the Future’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. This Group Stage match is scheduled on February 26, 2024, at 6:20 pm IST (UTC +8).

As both teams are filled with top players who have enough experience handling the pressure on the biggest of stages, the upcoming matchup is expected to feature a neck-to-neck competition. The team that can hold on to their composure till the very end will take away the match. We predict that Deus Vult will defeat the Burmese Ghouls in this tournament.

