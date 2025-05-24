13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy currently offers a great discount on the Apple iPad Pro M4 as one of their Top Deals on the website. Originally priced at $1,299, it is now available for $1,099, saving you $200. This particular model of the iPad Pro comes with the powerful M4 chipset and a stunning 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Ad

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the M4 Apple iPad Pro and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Best Buy.

Apple iPad Pro M4: Specs and features

The Apple iPad Pro M4 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPad Pro M4 is the perfect daily driver for content creation, graphic design, video editing, and other demanding applications. Apart from these, it's perfect for viewing content, gaming, and multitasking, thanks to its large display and stylus support.

Ad

Trending

These are the detailed specs of the iPad:

Features iPad Pro 13‑inch (M4) Processor Apple M4 chip9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Display 13-inch, Ultra Retina XDR, Tandem OLED, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate RAM 8 GB Storage 256 GB Camera Rear: 12MP WideVideo: 4K/60 FPS, 1080p/60 FPSFront: 12MP Center Stage camera Battery 38.99 Wh

Ad

Performance

The Apple iPad Pro is powered by the M4 chipset, featuring a 9-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. This allows for extremely smooth performance in multitasking and gaming. Demanding tasks like video editing and graphic design are easier than ever thanks to the capable hardware.

The device now supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which is very useful in games that support it. It brings out a greater level of detail and immersion by changing how light rays and shadows are processed.

Ad

The game library for the iPad Pro is amazing for PC gamers, as you can play games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and many titles from the Final Fantasy series. The iPad's powerful specs allow you to play all these games at 60 FPS. Moreover, they're a treat to play on the vibrant Retina XDR display.

The device is also powered by Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system designed to enhance how users communicate, work, and express themselves on their Apple Devices.

Ad

Camera

Being an iPad, you will likely not shoot a lot of pictures and videos on it. They're not meant to have great picture quality. However, the iPad Pro does impress with its high-res 12MP wide camera, clicking vibrant pictures with good clarity. You can record videos at up to 4K resolution with 60 FPS and use ProRes video recording to record videos in HDR, SDR, or Log.

Display

The Apple iPad Pro M4 has a stunning display (Image via Apple)

The M4 iPad Pro features a beautiful 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display. It's among the thinnest displays Apple has ever produced, making it extremely light and portable. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits on SDR and XDR. HDR content gets a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. These numbers are super high and are more than enough to allow you to see the screen on the sunniest days.

Ad

The display features True Tone, which automatically adjusts the color and intensity of the screen to match the ambient light around. This helps reduce eye strain and makes it easier to view the screen for longer durations. Apple ProMotion technology allows you to moderate the refresh rates from 10 Hz to 120 Hz, allowing for a good balance between smoothness and battery life.

You can also pair it with Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard for maximum productivity. These add-ons, though expensive, can be useful for those who need them. Artists would find the Apple Pencil super useful, and those working on the iPad Pro will find the Magic Keyboard a great asset.

Ad

Battery

The iPad Pro M4 has an incredible battery life, featuring a 38.99 Wh battery. Apple claims you get up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi or watching videos. User reviews suggest the iPad lasts a little over five hours of moderate to high power use. Expect slightly fewer hours with heavy gaming.

Also read: Fortnite is back on Apple devices in US and EU, more to follow soon

Should you consider purchasing the Apple iPad Pro M4 during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the M4 Apple iPad Pro during this sale on Best Buy. It perfectly serves the purpose for gamers, designers, and multitaskers. The larger display, powerful hardware, and support for ray tracing make it amazing for playing demanding games. It features a decent battery life and would be an excellent companion for productivity and gaming.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More