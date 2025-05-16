Fortnite x Apple’s latest development throws wrench in game's iPhone return

The latest Fortnite x Apple development brings unfortunate news for iOS users worldwide. Amid the long-drawn-out legal battle between the two entities, recent updates hint at the possibility of the game making its way back to the Apple App Store. However, now it seems the possibility of the game getting approved is slimmer than ever.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the latest development in the Fortnite x Apple issue.

Fortnite confirms Apple’s stance is a major roadblock for iOS release

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The Fortnite x Apple lawsuit has been a long-standing issue that fans of the game on iOS have been following closely since 2020. It began when Epic Games raised an objection against Apple for levying a 30% App Store fee on all transactions done within the ecosystem of the Epic Games Store application on iOS devices.

Epic Games had then started offering players the option to purchase V-Bucks within the app itself. Tim Sweeney had earlier requested that Apple allow a competing Epic Games Store app to be made available on the App Store so that players would have the opportunity to pay less for digital products. Additionally, developers would earn more from their sales, making it a win in their books.

Ad

The recent lawsuit ruling stated that, effective immediately, Apple is no longer allowed to collect fees on purchases made outside of apps. It also blocks the company from restricting how developers can point users to where they can make purchases outside of apps.

Following this development, Epic Games submitted Fortnite to Apple on May 9, 2025, in hopes of a positive review. However, the latest post by the developers on X states that Apple has essentially rejected the game's submission. Thus, it cannot be released to the US App Store or the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union.

Ad

The developers further stated that Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple revokes or reviews its decision. Mobile users are a majority segment of the fanbase for the game, so it is a major blow for players who had hoped for a positive resolution in these developments.

Players will have to wait for an update from the developers to see if and when they can expect to see the game back on the Apple App Store.

Ad

Also read: How to find the secret cave in Chapter 6 Season 3

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More