27-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor drops to its lowest price on Best Buy

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a budget gaming monitor designed to offer premium features at a cheaper price tag. The display has a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, which will certainly elevate your gaming, especially if you are upgrading from a 1080p monitor. The price tag was already quite decent, but the recent drop to $229.99 at Best Buy makes to it even more appealing.

In this article, we will explain whether the Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor is worth its discounted price tag, and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor can be yours for under $230

The Samsung Odyssey G5 was available for $349.99 originally, but a recent discount dropped the price to only $229.99 at Best Buy. This makes it even more affordable than before.

Trending

Here's what you need to know about this monitor:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 27 inches Resolution 2560 * 1440 Refresh rate 165 Hz Panel type

VA Display type Flat Aspect ratio 16:9

Picture quality of the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor

Samsung Odyssey G5's features (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey G5 comes in both 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, but only the former got discounted, so that's the one we will focus on. The 27-inch screen is a decent size for a gaming monitor, since you will be sitting close to it.

This panel features a QHD resolution, which, at a 27-inch screen size, produces 108.79 Pixels Per Inch (PPI). This leads to great visual clarity with crisp and sharp texts.

Also, this Samsung Odyssey monitor features a VA panel, which can produce OLED-like black levels. It won't be as black as an OLED monitor, but appears much closer due to the significantly higher contrast ratio of 3000:1—this is three times more than that of IPS. Also, there are no noticeable backlit bleed issues, which is not the case with other monitors in the same price range.

This screen can display 95% of sRGB. When combined with 10-bit color reproduction, it will ensure there aren't any color banding issues when playing games. It offers a decently color-accurate visual experience, so you won't find anything to complain about.

The display has a 165Hz refresh rate, which should be more than enough for most competitive players.

Best features of the Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor

Here are some of the best features of this Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor:

A decent screen size of 27 inches

QHD resolution

VA panel for a higher contrast ratio

HDR10 with 10-bit color reproduction

165Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium with Adaptive Sync for smooth and tear-free gameplay

Adjustable height, tilt, and swivel

Also read: 4TB Samsung SSD drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

Should you consider buying the Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor?

Samsung Odyssey G5's rear side (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey G5 features almost everything you could ask from a decent gaming monitor, and more. The panel used in it is extremely good for the price it asks. The color reproduction, clarity, motion smoothness, screen size, and more are perfectly balanced, which leads to a satisfying visual experience.

The best part is the absence of backlit bleeding issues, which plague most IPS and some VA monitors. This results in a much better experience in the long run. The discounted pricing of $229.99 is just the icing on the cake. Considering everything it offers, we believe this Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor is worth its price tag, and you should consider buying it.

It will be a great upgrade for those with a 1080p monitor. However, you may want to hurry since this deal may not last long.

Also read: Apple AirPods Pro 2 is available at the lowest price on Amazon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback