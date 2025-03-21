39-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor. As part of a sale, the product's original price is down to $999.99, saving you $500. The monitor features an ultrawide form factor on a 39-inch OLED display, making it the perfect choice for those who prefer working on a large screen or are looking for an immersive display to play games on.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale.

LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor: Specs and features

There is a great deal on the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor on Best Buy (Image via LG)

The LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor (39GS95QE-B) is an excellent choice for those who want a widescreen gaming monitor. Players who engage in sim-racing and any simulator games, or even story-driven titles for that matter, will find the extra room on the monitor quite immersive.

This model features an expansive 39-inch WQHD screen on a beautiful OLED panel. This makes it an enjoyable display to use, whether it be for productivity or gaming in general.

Here are the detailed specs of the product:

Features LG UltraGear OLED (39GS95QE-B) Display size 39” Resolution WQHD (3440 x 1440) Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync + AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Panel type OLED

The monitor also has an 800R curve. Some users may feel it's too big, as it's a little off the natural curvature of the human eye. It may take some time to get used to, but it will undoubtedly add immersiveness to your gameplay, no matter the genre.

The device features a 240Hz refresh rate and a response time of 0.03 ms, making it a speedy display. The fast refresh rate and low response time mean it's great for fast-paced multiplayer games, where each frame matters. Furthermore, it comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, both of which help prevent screen stutters and lags.

Is it worth purchasing the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor during the sale?

You should consider purchasing LG's UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor during the sale period on Best Buy. It features a beautiful OLED display that provides an immersive gaming experience with its curved form factor.

Regardless of whether you're a casual gamer or a sim racer, this monitor will be a great choice. However, as mentioned earlier, the curve may be a little too aggressive for productivity tasks or web browsing.

