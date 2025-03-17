The best gaming monitors in 2025

Gaming monitors have come a long way in terms of innovation and technology. If you're someone who spends hours in front of a display, whether for gaming, working, or simply watching movies, investing in the right kind of monitor goes a long way in improving your overall experience.

There are different kinds of gaming monitors. Some are standard displays, while others are ultrawide and/or curved.

In this article, we look at some of the best gaming monitors to check out this year.

Best gaming monitors in 2025

1) Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED

The Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED is one of the best gaming monitors overall (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,199.99

First on our list is the 32-inch Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED gaming monitor. It has a futuristic design with 360-degree vents on the back and customizable lighting. Combine the 4K resolution, QD-OLED panel, and its high refresh rate of 240Hz, and you get a powerful monitor that is ideal for almost all types of games.

Features Alienware AW3225QF Display size 32” Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync + VESA AdaptiveSync Panel type QD-OLED

The viewing experience on the curved 1700R screen is impressive. Its 240Hz refresh rate, paired with 0.03 ms response time, allows it to easily handle fast-paced multiplayer games. Moreover, it comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync and VESA Adaptive Sync, further improving the viewing experience by preventing stutters or visual delays.

You can purchase the Alienware AW3225QF on Best Buy or the official Dell website.

2) MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED

The MSI MPG 321URX is one of the best 4K gaming monitors (Image via MSI)

Price: $949.99

The 32-inch MSI MPG 321URX gaming monitor combines cutting-edge QD-OLED technology with a high-resolution 4K display and a True Black HDR400 certification. For under $1000, it offers just about everything you'd need from a gaming display. It also has a high 240Hz refresh rate and a low 0.03ms response time.

Features MSI MPG 321URX Display size 32” Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology VESA AdaptiveSync Panel type QD-OLED

The monitor supports VESA Adaptive Sync, which helps prevent screen stuttering. It also features an anti-reflective display and a blue light reduction system, both of which reduce the strain of long screen time on your eyes. This is particularly helpful for those who spend all day working or gaming and are concerned about affecting their eyesight over time.

You can purchase the MSI MPG 321URX on Best Buy, Amazon, or the official MSI online store.

3) LG 34WP75C-B Curved UltraWide

The LG 34WP75C-B is one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors (Image via LG)

Price: $339.99

For those who are into sim-racing or visually immersive games, the 34-inch LG 34WP75C-B ultrawide curved gaming monitor could be the best choice. At under $340, it is fairly affordable. It features a 1440p resolution that offers incredible picture quality.

However, its VA panel is not comparable to the OLED monitors on the list. It isn't bad though, as VA panels are known for their high-contrast images and deep blacks.

Features LG 34WP75C-B Display size 34” Resolution UWQHD (3440 x 1440) Refresh rate 160Hz Response time 5 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Panel type VA

The monitor has a 160Hz refresh rate and a response time of 5 ms. These numbers may not be as impressive as other displays on the list, but they're decent for gaming. The expansive display offers an immersive experience and is ideal for handling multiple windows simultaneously.

You can purchase the LG 34WP75C-B from the official LG website.

4) Asus TUF VG27UQ1A

The Asus TUF VG27UQ1A is a great low-cost 4K gaming monitor (Image via Asus)

Price: $349.00

The 27-inch Asus TUF VG27UQ1A offers incredible value for money at $350. It comes with top-of-the-line features, including a 4K display resolution on a Fast IPS panel, which combines excellent color accuracy with faster response time. For those on a tighter budget, this would be a good option.

Features Asus TUF VG27UQ1A Display size 27” Resolution UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 160Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync + AMD FreeSync Premium Panel type Fast IPS

The display has a 160Hz refresh rate along with a low response time of 1 ms. This helps provide a better viewing experience without having to worry about lags or screen tears. Moreover, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium help prevent stuttering, which is particularly useful if you're into fast-paced multiplayer games where every frame matters.

You can buy the Asus TUF VG27UQ1A on the official Asus store or from e-commerce sites like Newegg or Amazon.

5) Dell G2524H

The Dell G2524H is an excellent budget-friendly gaming display (Image via Dell)

Price: $169.99

The Dell G2524H is a good starter monitor. It features a modest 1080p resolution and a 25-inch screen. While it may not be as advanced as the other entries on this list, it is still impressive, thanks to the Fast IPS display panel that offers a bright spectrum of colors and quick response time.

Features Dell G2524H Display size 25” Resolution Full HD (1920 × 1080) Refresh rate 280Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync + AMD FreeSync Premium + VESA Adaptive Sync Panel type Fast IPS

The display has a 280Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1 ms, allowing for seamless transitions and lower input lag. Moreover, it also supports Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync, preventing stutters. It comes with ComfortView Plus, which is always on and helps reduce blue light transmission and strain on the eyes.

You can purchase the Dell G2524H from the official Dell website or for a discounted price on Best Buy or Amazon.

