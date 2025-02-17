32-inch Gigabyte GS32Q gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a discount on the Gigabyte GS32Q gaming monitor during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. The discount saves you $50, allowing you to purchase the monitor for a total of $199.99. The large 32-inch display features a resolution of 1440p, allowing for high-quality gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the features and specs of the Gigabyte GS32Q gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Gigabyte GS32Q gaming monitor: Specs and features

The Gigabyte GS32Q has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte GS32Q gaming monitor is a great option for those just starting on their gaming PC build. It comes with a decent mix of entry-level specs and gaming features.

It features a large 32-inch display with 1440p resolution. The high resolution on the larger screen brings out the details and colors. As an HDR-ready screen, it is capable of displaying High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, which helps improve the viewing experience significantly.

The GS32Q features an IPS panel, which is a great feature for the price. It produces decent color tones and has a great contrast in images. Movie streaming and gaming should be quite enjoyable in this setup.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming monitor:

Features Gigabyte gaming monitor (GS32Q) Display size 31.5” Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh rate 165Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Panel type IPS

It comes with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 1 ms. This is a great combo, as monitors with a high refresh rate and low response time are usually better for smooth gameplay, particularly for intense multiplayer matchups. These features help prevent unnecessary motion blur and input lags. Moreover, it also features AMD FreeSync Premium, which further smoothens your visuals, preventing stutters and tears.

The monitor also comes with a power saving mode that reduces its power consumption by dimming the screen brightness or even entering a sleep state when not actively in use.

Is it worth buying the Gigabyte GS32Q during the sale?

Overall, we recommend you consider purchasing the Gigabyte GS32Q gaming monitor during the sale period on Newegg. With a relatively lower price point, it offers great value for money with its high-end features and would be the right choice for starter builds.

