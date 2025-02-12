32-inch MSI MAG gaming monitor available at lowest price on Walmart

Walmart has a great deal on the MSI MAG gaming monitor as part of a sale. The product was originally priced at $352.81 but is now available at $169.99, saving you over $180. The device features a stunning 32-inch display with an FHD resolution, which serves to be the perfect choice for budget gaming PC builds.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the MSI MAG gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

MSI MAG gaming monitor: Specs and features

The MSI MAG gaming monitor has a great deal on Walmart (Image via MSI)

The MSI MAG 32C6X gaming monitor is the ideal fit for those starting out on their gaming PC builds due to its high-quality display and affordable price point. It features a large 32-inch display, which produces excellent image quality, thanks to its FHD resolution. Due to its large form factor, running games or browsing the web looks great, and the details really stand out.

The monitor comes with a VA panel, which is quite decent for gaming. These panels are known to produce high-contrast images with deep black tones. However, the colors aren't very vibrant compared to an IPS or an OLED panel. VA panels are also preferred for visually appealing games as they tend to be more realistic.

Here are the detailed specs of the device:

Features MSI MAG gaming monitor (MAG 32C6X) Display size 32" Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Refresh rate 250Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology Adaptive Sync Panel type VA

The display comes with a high refresh rate of 250Hz and a low response time of 1 ms. This makes sure you have smooth transitions and visuals with less motion blur overall. This is particularly helpful in fast-paced FPS games where every frame counts. Moreover, the monitor supports Adaptive Sync technology, which helps prevent stutters and lags during gameplay.

Coming from the MAG series, the 32C6X gaming monitor has a military-grade build featuring a rugged and durable design. It also features Anti-Flicker and Blue Light Reduction technology, which prevents flickering on the screen and reduces blue light rays. Thus, it's easier on the eyes during long gaming sessions.

Is it worth purchasing the MSI MAG gaming monitor during the sale?

You should consider purchasing the MSI MAG gaming monitor during the sale at Walmart. It offers great value for money and would be the right fit for those on a tighter budget. The device's high-quality display and large form factor make it the right choice for starter builds.

