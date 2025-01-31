MSI MPG QD-OLED gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $140 discount on the MSI MPG QD-OLED gaming monitor on account of the Shell Shocker Deals this month. The device was originally priced at $899.99, but is now available for purchase at $759.99 on the e-commerce website. The monitor comes with an impressive spec sheet, featuring a 2K display with a high refresh rate and a low response time.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the MSI MPG QD-OLED and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

MSI MPG QD-OLED gaming monitor: Specs and features

The MSI MPG QD-OLED gaming monitor has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The MSI MPG QD-OLED gaming monitor is a solid gaming monitor for those on a tighter budget. The display has the perfect form factor for compact PC setups, as it isn't too big and doesn't take up a lot of space.

Trending

The monitor features an expansive screen size of 34 inches, and comes with a 2K display resolution. The higher resolution really stands out on the larger screen, as you get to see a lot more detail. Being a QD-OLED panel, it produces vibrant color tones with deep contrasts and dark blacks. It's also comparatively better than a standard OLED display, thanks to its usage of Quantum Dot (QD) technology.

These are the detailed specs of the monitor:

Features MSI MPG QD-OLED (341CQPX) Display size 34-inch Resolution 2K UWQHD (3440 x 1440) Refresh rate 240 Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Panel type QD-OLED

It features a high refresh rate of 240Hz and a low response time of 0.03ms. Both of these features help produce smoother visuals and reduce input lag. Moreover, the high refresh rate also helps prevent image blurring.

The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which helps prevent stutters and screen tears. This is particularly helpful during intense multiplayer sessions where smooth transition between each frame counts.

The QD-OLED panel comes with a graphene film, thus, it allows for more efficient heat flow. The monitor's curved design also features custom heatsinks which contributes to smooth airflow, even without a cooling fan.

Also read: 34-inch AOC ultrawide gaming monitor hits the lowest price on Best Buy

Is it worth purchasing the MSI MPG QD-OLED gaming monitor during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing MSI's MPG QD-OLED gaming monitor during this sale period on Newegg. The $140 price cut brings the display down to the mid-range category, making it a lot more affordable for budget-conscious consumers. For the specs and features offered, $759.99 is a solid price to pay.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback