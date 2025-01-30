Samsung Odyssey Mini-LED monitor drops to lowest price on Best Buy

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is one of the best monitors you can buy if you are looking for OLED-like visuals without shelling out an exorbitant amount of money. This is possible due to Mini-LED technology, which uses a traditional LCD fused with a full array local dimming (FALD) panel.

Despite the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Mini-LED monitor being priced lower than an OLED monitor, it wasn't cheap enough to convince budget-conscious users. However, a recent discount has reduced the monitor's price significantly and brought it under $500.

In this article, we will discuss if the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Mini-LED monitor can deliver superb picture quality to justify its current price tag.

Note: The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Samsung Odyssey Mini-LED monitor is available for under $500

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Mini-LED monitor was originally priced at $999.99. However, after a significant price cut, it is now available for $499.99 at Best Buy.

Here's what you need to know about this Samsung monitor:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 43 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type

VA panel with Mini-LED backlighting system Display type Flat Aspect ratio 16:9

Picture quality of the Samsung monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 front and rear side (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 has a large 43-inch screen, which looks absolutely breathtaking. It features a VA panel with a Quantum Matrix Mini-LED backlighting system. This Mini-LED technology allows the monitor to display OLED-like inky deep black levels with a near-infinite contrast ratio to deliver exquisite picture quality.

The panel features a 4K resolution, so everything on the screen, including text, looks sharp and crisp. Samsung also did a fantastic job with the color calibration, so the colors look very lively and beautiful.

The HDR processing is fantastic and well-calibrated. In fact, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is certified with DisplayHDR 600 for high luminescence. This will help minimize reflections and provide a better viewing experience.

The display panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, which will be helpful for gaming. That said, a refresh rate of 180Hz or higher would have been even better. This is the only con that the monitor has.

Best features of the Samsung monitor

Here are some of the best features of the monitor:

Large 43-inch screen

4K resolution

Quantum Matrix Mini-LED backlighting system

DisplayHDR 600 certification with 12-bit color depth

Anti-reflective matte coating

144Hz refresh rate

Smart TV OS with streaming apps and remote

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey Mini-LED monitor?

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 comes with a remote (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is one the best monitors you can currently buy for $499. The picture quality and the gaming experience it delivers surpass many other monitors on the market.

The Mini-LED technology makes a lot of difference in the actual user experience, and once you use it, you will find it extremely hard to go back to a traditional IPS monitor again. You get all that for a discounted price of only $499.99, which is simply fantastic.

If you plan on grabbing the deal, do so before stocks run out.

