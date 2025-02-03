ASRock Phantom gaming monitor with 2K display available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great offer on the ASRock Phantom gaming monitor during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $239.99, but the discount brings it down to $142.77, saving you almost $100. This a great deal considering you get a 27-inch 2K display with 165Hz, also a solid option for gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the ASRock Phantom gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

ASRock Phantom gaming monitor: Specs and features

The ASRock Phantom has a great deal on Newegg (Image via ASRock)

The ASRock Phantom gaming monitor is a great option for those just starting on their build journey. It's cost-effective and comes with high-end specs that allow for an immersive gaming experience.

Featuring an expansive 27-inch display with a 1440p resolution, it is greater than most FHD displays. The large screen with the higher display resolution allows details to stand out.

These are the detailed specs of the monitor:

Features ASRock Phantom (PG27Q15R2A) Display size 27" Resolution QHD (2560x1440) Refresh rate 165Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Panel type VA

It comes with a VA panel, which is quite decent for gaming. It shows images with high contrast and deep black tones, making it perfect for watching movies and gaming. However, VA panels are not as good as displays with IPS panels in terms of response time, as IPS panels are smoother.

The display features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, allowing for smooth transitions and fluid graphics. Its high refresh rate helps reduce input lag and motion blur. Moreover, it comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps prevent image stutters and tears.

Is it worth purchasing the ASRock Phantom during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the ASRock Phantom gaming monitor during the sale period on Newegg. The monitor's high-end specs, like the 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and QHD display resolution, make it a solid deal at less than $150.

