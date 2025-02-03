Asus ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Asus ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1,199.99, but the discount brings it down to a total of $1,099.99, saving you $100. It features a stunning OLED panel on an expansive 32-inch display, making it a great choice for gaming and content streaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Asus ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

Asus ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor: Specs and features

The Asus ROG Swift gaming monitor has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The Asus ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor is a great display for those wanting to upgrade their builds to higher-spec configurations. The ROG Swift gaming monitor allows for an immersive viewing experience with its large display size and high image quality.

It comes with an expansive 32-inch screen size that has a display resolution of 4K. The high resolution on the larger screen brings out details and makes images stand out. It features a QD-OLED, which produces stunning colors with high vibrance.

QD-OLED screens are considered to be superior to standard OLED panels as they use Quantum-Dot technology, which produces brighter and more vibrant colors.

These are the detailed specs of the monitor:

Features Asus ROG Swift OLED (PG32UCDM) Display size 32" Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync + AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Panel type QD-OLED

It features a high refresh rate of 240Hz and a low response time of 0.03 ms. This allows for smooth and fluid visuals, which is particularly helpful during intense multiplayer battles. It also features support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which help prevent screen stuttering or tearing.

The ROG Swift OLED also features a custom heatsink, which helps reduce the risk of burn-in. Its futuristic design comes with RGB lighting on the back and a 3D projector on the stand, adding a cool touch for gamers.

Is it worth purchasing the Asus ROG Swift gaming monitor during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Asus ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor during the sale period on Newegg. Its high-quality 4K display features an OLED panel, which produces stunning colors and deep blacks. Its large display size makes it perfect for streaming content and playing games.

