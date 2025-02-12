Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor available at lowest price on Walmart

Walmart has a great deal on the Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor. The product was originally priced at $1,599.99 but is now available at $1,199.00, saving you over $400. The device features an ultrawide form factor along with a UWQHD resolution, which is perfect for multitasking and widescreen gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor: Specs and features

The Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor has a great deal on Walmart (Image via Acer)

The Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor is a solid option for those who prefer working with multiple windows or gaming with a wider field of view. The widescreen brings a lot more room, allowing you to see better. For those who are into simulation games, the extra room adds a lot more immersivity while playing.

The monitor features a huge 44.5-inch screen with a resolution of UWQHD or Ultra Wide QHD. This is essentially a 1440p display with a lot more room horizontally. Being a larger display with a higher resolution really brings out the details and shows great clarity.

Furthermore, the device features an OLED panel, which produces stunning color tones and deep blacks.

Here are the detailed specs of the monitor:

Features Acer Predator Widescreen OLED (X45) Display size 44.5" Resolution UWQHD (3440 x 1440) Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.01 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Panel type OLED

The Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor features a high refresh rate of 240Hz and a low response time of 0.01 ms. This helps achieve smoother visuals with less motion blur. Moreover, it also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, which prevents screen stuttering or tearing, making games a lot smoother. This is essential in fast-paced multiplayer titles.

The monitor features a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which is super bright. It features Anti-glare technology, so viewing the screen for long hours shouldn't be much of a problem.

The device features an 800R curve, which is quite substantial and, in some cases, may be too much for certain users. While it serves the purpose for immersive gaming, productivity or web browsing on the monitor may not be the most ideal.

Is it worth purchasing the Acer Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor during the sale?

You should consider purchasing Acer's Predator Widescreen OLED gaming monitor if you're someone who frequents multiple displays or prefers gaming on the widescreen. The wider form factor is particularly ideal for simulator setups. For the price, it offers all the features that make it an excellent option for immersive gaming.

