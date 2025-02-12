34-inch ASRock Phantom gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is hosting a great deal on the ASRock Phantom gaming monitor as part of its Shell Shocker Deals. The product was originally priced at $379.99 but is now available at $228.77, saving you over $150. It features a 1440p resolution ultrawide display, which suits mid-range and budget gaming PC builds due to its low price.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the ASRock Phantom gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

ASRock Phantom gaming monitor: Specs and features

The ASRock Phantom gaming monitor has a great deal on Newegg (Image via ASRock)

The ASRock Phantom 34-inch gaming monitor is perfect for those on a tighter budget. At less than $230, it is an excellent 1440p display for mid-range to budget PC builds.

The monitor comes with a large 34-inch display with a WQHD resolution. Being an ultrawide display, it features more room than the standard 1440p screen. The wider screen is great for those who prefer working with multiple windows or players who are into simulation games. Most games would benefit from the wider field of view.

The screen comes with a VA display panel, which is known to produce high-contrast images with decent color tones. However, the colors may not be as good as an IPS panel. Overall, it produces bright images and features a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Here are the detailed specs of the monitor:

Features ASRock Phantom (PG34QRT2B) Display size 34" Resolution WQHD (3440 x 1440) Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Panel type VA

The display has a high refresh rate of 180Hz and a low response time of 1 ms. This helps produce smooth visuals and lag-free transitions, which will particularly help in fast-paced multiplayer titles. Moreover, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps prevent stutters and tears.

ASRock Low Blue Light technology makes the monitor comfortable to look at for long hours. The display's height, swivel, and tilt can be adjusted to your liking as well.

Also read: ASRock Phantom gaming monitor with 2K display available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth purchasing the ASRock Phantom 32-inch gaming monitor during the sale?

You should consider purchasing the ASRock Phantom gaming monitor during the sale period on Newegg. At less than $230, it offers great value for money for a 1440p gaming monitor. Its wider form factor serves to be perfect for multitaskers and simulator gamers.

