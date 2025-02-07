28-inch Gigabyte gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the M28U Gigabyte gaming monitor as part of the Shell Shocker Deals on its website. The device was originally priced at $599.99, but the $250 discount brings it down to a total of $349.99. The monitor is a solid option for budget PC builds, featuring a large 28-inch 4K display.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Gigabyte M28U and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Gigabyte M28U gaming monitor: Specs and features

The M28U Gigabyte gaming monitor has a great deal on Amazon (Image via Gigabyte)

This Gigabyte gaming monitor is a great pick for those who want a high-quality display for gaming, especially one that doesn't break the bank. At around $350, the M28U offers all the features you'd need in a gaming monitor of this price range.

It features a decently sized 28-inch screen that has an image resolution of 4K. While not huge, this monitor is still good enough for gaming. Moreover, its 4K resolution helps you enjoy crisp visuals, regardless of whether you're gaming, streaming movies, or just browsing the web.

Most gamers who are looking for such monitors already have decent PC setups or are building new ones. Thus, to truly make use of the higher resolution settings in games, it helps to have a monitor that supports it.

The M28U features an IPS panel, which produces great color tones and offers a decent contrast. The viewing angles on these panels aren't known to be the best, but they're good options nevertheless.

These are the detailed specs of the monitor:

Features Gigabyte M28U Display size 28" Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz 120Hz for Console Gaming Response time 1 ms Sync technology Adaptive-Sync Panel type IPS

You get a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a low response time of 1 ms, meaning you can expect smooth, lag-free visuals even during the most intense gaming sessions. While this monitor doesn't feature AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync, it comes with Adaptive Sync which helps prevent stutters or tears (albeit to a lesser degree).

The display also features a Flicker-free screen, which helps prevent eye strain and is particularly useful for those looking at the screen for long periods of time. Also, the M28U is one of the few monitors that feature a KVM switch, which helps you switch between multiple devices with one set of keyboard, mouse, and video.

Is it worth purchasing the M28U Gigabyte gaming monitor during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the M28U Gigabyte gaming monitor during this sale on Newegg. The display offers great value for the price for those starting out on their builds. Its 4K resolution is perfect for high-end gaming and content streaming. At less than $350, it's certainly a viable option for most.

