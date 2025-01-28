43-inch Samsung 4K TV dropped to the lowest price on Best Buy

Samsung makes some of the best 4K TVs on the market, coming in all shapes and sizes. However, they are quite expensive and often out of the range of many budget-conscious users. Even the cheaper 4K model launched by the company tends to cost around $400 or higher. Luckily, the DU6900 4K TV received a massive discount, which dropped the price to under $220.

In this article, we will analyze this 4K TV and see if it's worth buying at the discounted price tag.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The 43-inch Samsung 4K TV can be yours for under $220

Samsung's DU6900 4K TV was originally priced at $399.99, but it recently received a $180 discount, which brought the price down to only $219.99 on Best Buy. This makes it seem like an incredible deal, considering it's a 4K TV.

However, if unsure, here's what you need to know about this TV:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 43 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type

VA HDR support HDR10 color support only Aspect ratio 16:9

Image quality of this TV

Image quality of the DU6900 4K TV (Image via Samsung)

A 43-inch TV is the perfect size for most bedrooms, and anything larger than that would become more suited for the living room. The 43-inch DU6900 TV features a 4K resolution, which produces rich visuals due to the higher PPI (Pixels per Inch).

This Samsung TV features a VA panel, which not only produces a higher contrast ratio but also achieves deeper black. This leads to a higher visual fidelity in movies with a lot of darker scenes. The color reproduction of this panel is also decently accurate for a true-to-life image quality.

There's also a Motion Xcelerator engine, which improves framerate and delivers smoother motion playback. There's also a new Crystal processor, which can enhance and upscale lower-res videos to 4K for higher visual fidelity.

Sound quality of this TV

The DU6900 TV has two 3D surround sound speakers at the bottom. They can track your movement in the room and dynamically adjust the volume of each speaker to provide a rich and fuller sound.

If you need more volume, you can pair a Samsung soundbar to this TV, which will combine with the existing speakers to produce much higher sound output and cleaner sound quality.

Best features of this TV

Here are some of the best features of the DU6900 TV:

Decently large 43-inch

4K resolution

Motion Xcelerator engine

Crystal Processor 4K upscaling

3D Surround Sound

Can be combined with Samsung soundbars for higher outputs

Higher contrast ratio

Wi-Fi connectivity

Should you buy this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV?

The DU6900 4K TV's dimensions & box contents (Image via Samsung)

The 43-inch Samsung DU6900 can be the perfect TV every household needs. It has a 4K panel, which is calibrated and loaded with features such as video upscaling, motion smoothness, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. The DU6900 is one of the very few 4K TVs available at such a cheaper price tag, which makes it an easy pick for most budget-conscious users.

Considering the visual and audio fidelity of this TV, we believe it's worth the price and you should consider buying it. However, you may want to hurry as this deal may not last long.

