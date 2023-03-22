5 advantages of Nintendo Switch over PS5

Launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular video game consoles in the world, thanks to its range of features. However, players may find it difficult to choose between Nintendo's hand-held device or consoles with advanced hardware.

With the advent of powerful devices like the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and the Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch has faced serious challenges. However, Nintendo offers a few irrefutable advantages, helping the iconic console gain an edge in the cut-throat competition.

Featuring graphically-advanced features, super-fast processing capabilities, and exclusive video game titles, Sony’s PS5 offers one of the best console gaming experiences in today's era. While the PlayStation 5 holds several advantages over the Switch, the latter is a clear winner in certain aspects.

Five advantages Nintendo Switch has over PlayStation 5

1) Switch can be enjoyed in hand-held mode or docked to a TV

The portable design of the Switch allows users to dock it on a TV or use it as a hand-held console. Connecting it to a TV allows players to enjoy up to 1080p (Full HD) gaming, while the hand-held mode supports a resolution of up to 720p.

Being a small-sized device, the Nintendo Switch is a massive space-saver. The hand-held mode, coupled with the possibility of hooking it up to a TV when needed, gives it an advantage over its competitors.

In comparison, the PS5 offers a traditional console gaming experience, requiring players to connect it to a TV. One also needs to free up space to accommodate the console.

2) Nintendo Switch offers many intriguing exclusive titles

Nintendo is the brains behind many exclusive video game franchises, including Pokemon, Mario, Splatoon, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, and Animal Crossing, to name a few.

While Sony also offers exclusive hits on its next-gen console, Nintendo’s games have a massive fan base of their own.

Dedicated players of the iconic Mario and Pokemon franchises would prefer the Nintendo Switch over the PS5. Furthermore, Nintendo also offers Switch Online subscriptions that unlock a host of NES, SNES, N64, and Sega Genesis games, bringing back a sense of nostalgia.

3) Switch is family, children, and multiplayer-friendly

Nintendo offers more video games with support for local play. Participating players do not need to own a copy of the game or a separate console to enjoy multiplayer.

The Joy-Cons are incredibly flexible controllers; the Nintendo Switch offers two of them. They can be snapped out of the console and handed to a friend/family member for an easy couch co-op setup.

Nintendo offers a slew of games that support local multiplayer experiences, making it an advantageous choice for a family of video game lovers. In addition to playing locally, users can purchase a Switch Online subscription to enjoy online multiplayer in supported games.

4) Switch is travel-friendly

Needless to say, the Nintendo Switch is the best travel companion a video game enthusiast can have. The portable hand-held mode allows one to play games anytime and anywhere.

The PS5, meanwhile, is a heavy structure and cannot be moved around easily. It also needs to be plugged into a TV, making it impossible to play on the go.

5) Switch is more affordable than PlayStation 5

The original Nintendo Switch is available at $299, while the newer OLED model can be purchased for $349. One can also get the $199 Switch Lite, which only supports hand-held mode and cannot be docked to a TV.

Sony’s PlayStation 5, on the other hand, can be purchased for $399 for the digital edition and $499 for the physical one.

