5 best AIB partner models for Intel Arc A770 GPU

The Intel Arc A770 is the highest-end model in the Alchemist lineup. The GPU has two variants, including an 8 GB model and a 16 GB variant. The target prices of these options are $319 and $349, respectively. These make the video cards a solid option over the RX 6600 and RTX 3060.

A handful of third-party add-in card manufacturers have partnered with Intel to launch their first-generation graphics cards. The list includes ASRock, Gunnir, and Acer.

Choosing the best third-party AIB model can be a bit of a chore. The best Arc A770 models that gamers can buy today are listed below.

A guide to choosing the best Intel Arc A770 GPUs on the market

5) ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 8 GB ($319.99)

The ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 8 GB (Image via Newegg)

ASRock is well-known for its high-quality video card designs. Previously, the motherboard manufacturer partnered with AMD to build some of the highest-quality Radeon GPUs.

The Phantom Gaming lineup is well-known to Radeon fans. The Intel Arc A770 variant of the GPU carries a similar design DNA and a bling of RGB to light up a gaming rig.

The video card is the largest A770 money can buy, being 305mm long and taking up to two slots in a rig.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 8GB GPU length 305mm GPU clock 2200 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz Memory size 8 GB Memory clock 2000 MHz

Buy the ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 8GB from Amazon.

4) Intel Arc A770 16 GB Limited Edition ($349.99)

The Intel Arc A770 16 GB Limited Edition (Image via Newegg)

Intel's reference card design is among the best for the Intel Arc A770. The Arc A770 Limited Edition card comes with stock clock speed settings and a slightly faster 17.5 Gbps GDDR6 memory, which ranks it among the best A770 options.

Multiple more expensive Arc cards lack faster memory and higher bandwidth, which makes them a worse deal than this GPU which is available at MSRP.

In addition, Intel's design is more readily available than variants from add-in card manufacturers like ASRock and Acer.

Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition 16 GB GPU length 268mm GPU clock 2100 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz Memory size 16 GB Memory clock 2187 MHz TDP 225 W

Buy the Intel Arc A770 16 GB Limited Edition from Amazon (for the US and internationally).

3) Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC 16 GB ($399.99)

The Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 16 GB (Image via Newegg)

Acer debuted its desktop discrete GPU wing with the Arc Alchemist cards. The BiFrost is its flagship design, which combines open-air cooling and a blower-style GPU into one to achieve maximum cooling potential.

The card packs a ton of RGB and is quite low-profile, thanks to its innovative thermal design. However, it costs almost $50 more than its MSRP.

Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC 16 GB GPU clock 2200 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz Memory size 16 GB Memory clock 2000 MHz TDP 225 W

Buy the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 16 GB from Amazon.

2) Gunnir Arc A770 FLUX B ($413)

The Gunnir Arc A770 FLUX B (Image via Newegg)

Gunnir cards are rather hard to find in American retail stores. However, these selections are among the best designs for Intel Arc GPUs.

The Flux B is a lower-end variant from the company with a slightly lower TDP but higher GPU clock speeds. The card packs 8 GB of video memory and currently sells for around 2,799 RMB in the Chinese market.

Gunnir Arc A770 Flux B 8GB GPU length 300mm GPU clock 2200 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz Memory size 8 GB Memory clock 2000 MHz TDP 210 W

1) Gunnir Arc A770 16 GB Photon OC ($486)

The Gunnir Arc A770 16 GB Photon OC (Image via Gunnir)

Gunnir recently introduced its high-end Photon OC cards. These GPUs come with 16 GB of video memory, occupy over two slots in a gaming rig, and are factory overclocked.

Gunnir Arc A770 16 GB Photon OC GPU length 300mm GPU clock 2200 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz Memory size 16 GB Memory clock 2000 MHz TDP 225 W

The graphics card is among the costliest Arc A770 models in the market. It currently sells for 3,299 RMB in the Chinese market.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

