Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 is the best video card to play the latest video games like the Dead Space remake. The title fully utilizes all the core technologies of the latest silicon in the market, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing and complex mesh models.

Although Dead Space is not optimized well on PCs, it runs pretty well on the fastest graphics card money can buy. Gamers can easily expect a high refresh rate using this GPU at 4K resolution.

The best settings to enjoy Dead Space at the best visual quality and the highest framerates are listed below.

The RTX 4090 flawlessly runs the Dead Space remake

The RTX 4090 is one of the best GPUs for gaming, and it does not disappoint in the latest titles. The card has been forged for gaming at 4K resolution, and running Dead Space is a piece of cake for this GPU.

Although the GPU runs Dead Space impeccably well, there have been a few reports of the card dropping below 60 FPS in the game. Some scenes in the game are much more intense than others, with a lot of elements present at once. However, this should not significantly impact performance.

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 at the best visual quality

The 4090 can run the Dead Space remake at native 4K for 60 FPS or more. The settings to achieve the best-quality visuals in the game are listed below:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for high framerates

With the help of upscaling technologies, you can hit even higher framerates in the game. According to benchmarks conducted by YouTuber RajmanGaming HD, the card hits 130 to 140 FPS with DLSS just set to Quality.

The best settings are listed below:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Overall, the RTX 4090 is a fantastic video card. Users gaming on the GPU will have absolutely no problems playing in 4K.

