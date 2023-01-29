5 best Alienware 17in gaming laptops in 2023

Top-tier gaming laptops not only allow players to immerse themselves in the experience on the go, but also give neck-to-neck competition to any high-end desktop PC. Whether you're a professional or a beginner in gaming, these devices are the best investment you can make at present.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop in 2023, here are the best choices from the well-known and reliable brand, Alienware. We've got you covered if you want to either start your gaming journey or give a significant boost to it.

M17 R5, X17 R2, and 3 more powerful gaming laptops from Alienware

1) Alienware M17 R5 ($1299)

Specification Feature Model Alienware M17 R5 Screen size 17.3 inches Storage 512 GB CPU Ryzen 7 RAM 16 GB

In terms of design, Alienware has done a fantastic job on the Alienware M17 R5. You'll get to see the iconic RGB logo on the back with a solid matte black finish on the laptop. The most amazing and attention-grabbing portion of this laptop is the iconic RGB tron bar wrapped around the ports and hexagon ventilation.

The keyboard on is excellent with tactile feedback, satisfying clicks, and a great travel distance, making it one of the best mechanical keyboards on the laptop.

The best thing about the Alienware M17 R5 is the thermals. Being an AMD machine, it runs cooler than other laptops and maintains the temperature even under heavy loads. Performance-wise, it will give a pretty good gaming experience in most of the games at an affordable price point.

2) Alienware M17 R4 ($2520)

Specification Feature Model Alienware m17 R4 Screen size 17.3 inches Storage 256 GB CPU Core i7 RAM 16 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

This machine is equipped with the latest hardware, such as the Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. These provide the necessary power and performance for running demanding games at high settings and high frame rates. This hardware combination allows for smooth and seamless visuals while playing games, reducing motion blur and tearing.

The M17 R4 has an advanced cooling system that keeps the hardware cool and stable even during prolonged gaming sessions, ensuring maximum performance and longevity. It is designed to provide maximum airflow and heat dissipation, which helps prevent thermal throttling and maintain stable performance.

Additionally, the laptop has customizable RGB lighting, which allows users to personalize the look of their laptop and match it with their gaming setup. All of these features make the M17 R4 an excellent choice for gamers looking for a high-performance and customizable gaming laptop.

3) Dell Alienware Area-51m R2 ($3288)

Specification Feature Model Area-51m R2 Screen size 17.3 inches Storage 2 TB CPU Core i9 RAM 32 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

The actual concept of this beast was for Dell to make a replacement for a gaming desktop using a desktop CPU and a 200-watt GPU in a big bulky chassis. Additionally, they also wanted it to be upgradeable, which is something most laptops these days don't offer.

The best thing about this model is that it cools the components incredibly well despite being huge. This machine can easily run a 200-watt GPU and a desktop processor running well over 100 watts all day without any throttling.

The performance is also be great and you'll be able to run almost all demanding tasks very smoothly. However, it's important to note that you won't be able to use this laptop like other portable PCs since it's a desktop replacement and has a bigger size.

4) Alienware x17 R2 ($3399)

Specification Feature Model Alienware x17 R2 Screen size 17.3 inches Storage 1 TB CPU Core i7 Family RAM 16 GB GPU RTX 3070 Ti

The Dell Alienware x17 R2 is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop that boasts a slim design, measuring just 15.72 inches thick. Despite its thin frame, it packs a punch in terms of performance.

Users can customize their configuration, with options for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Intel Core i7 CPU as the base model, and can upgrade to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and an Intel Core i9 for the highest-end option.

You'll notice that the air vents on the sides are a bit large, which is due to the quad-fan setup in it. The Alienware command center will allow you to switch between different performance profiles depending on your needs as well. Additionally, you can enable Overclock 1 or Overclock 2 profiles.

5) Alienware x17 R2 (i9/3080Ti) ($4049)

Specification Feature Model Alienware x17 R2 (3080Ti edition) Screen size 17 inches Storage 2 TB CPU Core i9 RAM 16 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti

This machine is equipped with an Intel Core i9 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop that comes at a premium price. It is a device that is capable of handling any task, be it gaming, content creation, or even graphic designing, with ease.

However, it must be noted that battery life is not a strength here. It is not designed to be used on the go, instead, it's suggested to be used while plugged in. Under the hood, users will find 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which provides the necessary memory to handle multiple applications at once.

Additionally, the 2TB NVMe drive provides fast and efficient storage, allowing users to quickly load and access their games and other files. Overall, the Alienware x17 R2 is a top-performing, high-end laptop that is designed for power users who demand the best performance and don't mind the high cost.

If you're ready to boost your gaming performance, these are the best options you can find in the market in 2023. Whether you are a tournament player or a casual gamer, there is something for you on this list.

