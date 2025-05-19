5 best budget GPUs in 2025

When building an affordable PC, having a budget GPU and CPU is essential. Graphics cards are typically quite expensive, especially because of the additional manufacturer costs. However, with Intel, AMD, and Nvidia offering tons of budget cards, gamers have quite a few options to choose from.

In most cases, these budget GPUs are excellent performers for their prices. In fact, you can easily set up a 1080p or even 1440p gaming PC setup with a $300 GPU.

This guide looks into the best budget GPUs currently available on the market. Apart from factors like budget, we're also looking into the price-to-performance ratio of these graphics cards.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

The best budget GPUs to buy in 2025

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is one of the best budget GPUs overall (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $419.99

The new Nvidia RTX 5000 series features an exciting lineup of GPUs that offer superior graphical prowess and rendering capabilities. The base model RTX 5060 Ti comes with 8GB GDDR7 VRAM, which features a boost clock speed of 2572 MHz, allowing for smooth performance. From a budget standpoint, it offers the best performance if you're willing to spend around $420.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Memory Size 8 GB, 16 GB Memory Type GDDR7 Memory Interface 128-bit Boost Clock 2572 MHz Shading Units 4608 TMUs 144 ROPs 48 Recommended PSU 450 W

It supports the latest Nvidia DLSS 4, frame generation, and can also handle ray tracing. Thus, if you want a ray tracing for less than $500, this'd be your best bet. You can utilize Nvidia's ninth-gen Encoder to export videos and perform creative workloads incredibly fast. While the base model features 8 GB VRAM, you could get the 16 GB variant for a slightly higher price.

Also read: Nvidia RTX 5060 launch date, DLSS 4 updates, and more confirmed at Computex 2025

2) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is a great alternative to the RTX 4060 (Image via AMD)

Price: $339.99

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is another budget GPU on the list with a higher VRAM capacity. It's a little cheaper than the RTX 5060 Ti, and also has comparable specs to an extent. It is capable of smoothly handling games and performing creative workloads with ease.

Features AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Memory Size 16 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-bit Boost Clock 2755 MHz Shading Units 2048 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Recommended PSU 450 W

However, one downside is that it is not considered a strong performer when it comes to high-quality ray tracing. Even with the high VRAM, it may struggle with ray tracing, but its raster performance is excellent even at 1440p. On top of it, it supports AMD FSR 3 upscaling and frame generation for a smoother experience.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is all-out one of the best budget GPUs for 1080p gaming (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $342.98

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is undoubtedly one of the most favored graphics cards due to its price-to-performance ratio. At less than $350, it offers good performance with its 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and is capable of running most modern AAA titles at 1080p, even at max settings.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Memory Size 8 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-bit Boost Clock 2460 MHz Shading Units 3072 TMUs 96 ROPs 48 Recommended PSU 300 W

It supports Nvidia DLSS as well as frame generation, and has a low PSU requirement of 300 W. Its 3072 CUDA cores are also perfect for creative tasks, with workloads like graphics rendering, video processing, etc benefiting the most.

Also read: 5 best budget 1080p gaming GPUs in 2025

4) Intel Arc B580

The Intel Arc B580 is the best alternative to Nvidia and AMD GPUs (Image via Intel)

Price: $394.99

The Intel Arc B580 is the perfect alternative if you want to explore other GPU options. The B580 is one of the most impressive budget GPUs of today, offering some of the best performance at affordable rates. It features more VRAM, more graphical prowess, and is also better than the RTX 4060, while being sold at a lower price.

It beautifully handles path tracing and ray tracing, which are especially good add-ons in visually immersive games like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, The Witcher 3, and more.

Features Intel Arc B580 Memory Size 12 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 192-bit Boost Clock 2670 MHz Shading Units 2560 TMUs 160 ROPs 80 Recommended PSU 450 W

However, its only downside would be the performance issues faced in older systems and the incompatibility of XeSS upscaling in several games. Luckily, you can utilize AMD FSR in such cases as an alternative. While it is out of stock at the moment, you can find some models of this GPU selling for as low as $279.98. So be sure to keep an eye out for deals to get a good price.

5) AMD Radeon RX 7600

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a high-performance budget GPU for 1080p gaming (Image via AMD)

Price: $274.99

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a well-regarded budget GPU. It's the most affordable option on the list, and also offers performance that's almost as close to that of the RTX 4060. It offers 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and is capable of handling most AAA titles at 1080p resolution and high settings. While performance may take a hit, the GPU can also handle 1440p at playable framerates.

Features AMD Radeon RX 7600 Memory Size 8 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-bit Boost Clock 2655 MHz Shading Units 2048 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Recommended PSU 450 W

The GPU isn't far off in terms of specs when compared to the RX 7600 XT, with the VRAM being one of the main differences. Ray tracing is decent on this GPU, even though it's hard to compare with that of the RTX 4060. Nevertheless, it serves as a solid option for beginner PC builds and would be the right choice if you aim to build a 1080p setup.

Also read: Should you buy a GPU with 8GB memory in 2025?

This concludes this list of the best budget-friendly GPUs to check out in 2025. All GPUs mentioned in the list are perfect for 1080p, and in some cases, 1440p as well. Do note that the prices specified for each graphics card are variable and subject to change based on stock availability and the manufacturer.

