5 best budget GPUs to play Hogwarts Legacy at 60 FPS

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the latest and most demanding AAA games on the market. However, it has been optimized pretty well on PC. Thus, even the most entry-level and performance-segment GPUs can play the GPU at 60 FPS without major issues.

Thus, gamers would be surprised to know that even a sub-$500 gaming PC rig can run the title. The title will be among the most visually appealing games on the market for quite some time. However, most modern GPUs support some form of temporal upscaling, making most cards suitable for the title.

Shopping for the best budget GPUs can be a bit difficult, provided there are options in the market. Thus, this article will go over the best cards from AMD and Nvidia.

A guide to the best budget GPUs for Hogwarts Legacy

5) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($229)

The XFX RX 6600 MERC 310 (Image via Newegg)

The RX 6600 is among the most value-for-money cards in the market. The GPU is built for 1080p gaming with some compromises. The card comes with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is enough for video games in 202.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics processor Navi 23 CUDA cores 1792 TMUs 112 ROPs 64 Compute Units 28 RT cores 28 Base clock 1626 MHz Boost clock 2044 MHz TDP 132W Price $229+

It can even do hardware-accelerated ray tracing and has dedicated hardware to pull off temporal upscaling.

Thus, on a budget, the RX 6600 is arguably the best card for playing the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($289)

The ASRock RX 6650 XT (Image via Newegg)

The RX 6650 XT was introduced as a premium 1080p gaming option. The GPU is a direct competitor to the RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia. The mid-cycle refresh card is a slightly improved version of the RX 6600 XT. The operating clock speeds are increased thanks to the binned Navi 23 powering the graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Graphics processor Navi 23 Shading Units 2,08 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Compute Units 32 RT cores 2 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 176W Price $399+

The GPU can be bought for less than $300, thanks to the price cuts to make the AMD cards more competitive with their Nvidia counterparts.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ($369)

The MSI RTX 3060 Ventus 2x (Image via MSI)

The RTX 3060 is one of the most popular video cards for several points. It is affordable, packs a ton of performance, and is future-proof. The card holds up pretty well in 1080p. They can even handle most games in 1440p without major hiccups. Some older PS4-era games even run in 4K.

Specification Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU GA106 CUDA Cores 3584 Tensor Cores 112 Stream Multiprocessors 28 RT Cores 28 Memory 12GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 360GB/s Memory speed 15GT/s Clock speed (base/boost) 1.32GHz / 1.78GHz TDP 170W

Thus, it is no wonder that the card is among the top sellers on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. The GPU handles Hogwarts Legacy smoothly in high settings, as our best graphics settings guide recommends.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ($449)

The MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT Mech 2x (Image via MSI)

The RX 6750 XT was launched as a 1440p gaming card in 2022. The GPU is a mid-cycle refresh offering, like the 6650 XT. In our comparison with the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, we found the GPU to be a notably less power-efficient design. However, it triumphs in terms of its value proposition.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Shading Units 2,560 TMUs 160 ROPs 64 Compute Units 40 RT cores 40 Memory 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 250W Price $409+

The card also packs 12 GB of video memory, which makes it more future-proof than its Nvidia counterparts. Although it is a bit slower than the RTX 3070, it is an excellent $400 offering for playing Hogwarts Legacy.

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 ($559)

The MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3070 is a solid 1440p gaming card. The GPU holds up pretty well in QHD and UHD resolutions. Gamers can easily run Hogwarts Legacy in both of these resolutions. However, gamers looking for a high refresh rate experience might have to dial down the resolution to 1080p.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Shading Units 5,888 TMUs 184 ROPs 96 Tensor cores 184 RT cores 46 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 220W Price $569+

The RTX 3070 was launched for $499. However, it still sells over its MSRP. The cheapest cards fare for around $550 on Newegg. Thus, gamers might have to cash in for such a premium experience.

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized video game. Players with budget cards will face no problems. The above GPUs are wonderful options for enjoying the latest wizarding adventure.

