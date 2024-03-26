5 best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024

Building a budget gaming PC is never easy, especially with inflation and the rising cost of components. This article presents some of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024. All of them are on the 700 series chipset, so they are compatible with 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel motherboards. They are on a budget price, but there's no compromise on features.
In fact, you will even find motherboards with Z790 chipset on this list that are usually available for much higher costs. You will also find motherboards with B760 chipset that usually have great value. So, no matter your budget, you will find one on this list of five best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024.
5 of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards
1) ASRock Z790 Phantom Gaming Lightning WiFi motherboard - $179.99
This ASRock Z790 motherboard is an 8-layer board, which dramatically increases its quality and lifespan. It has a powerful VRM design, which is passively cooled with shrouds attached to it. This allows the CPU to drag in more power and deliver higher clocks for a longer duration. Intel CPUs love power, so the more you provide, the longer they can flex their clock speeds.
The motherboard also supports PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot, so it is ready for future graphics cards. In summation, this is one of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024.
Pros:
- Z790 chipset
- PCIe Gen 5 GPU support
- Triple M.2 SSD ports
- RGB effects
- Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in
- Supports Intel XMP 3.0
Cons:
- The audio chip is quite dated at this moment
Quick specs:
2) MSI PRO Z790-S WiFi ProSeries motherboard - $169.99
The MSI Pro Z790-S WiFi motherboard is among the best budget Intel gaming motherboards. But its budget price tag doesn't mean it's lacking in features. It only has a 6-layer PCB design, so your new DDR5 RAM sticks won't hit those high 7000+ MT/sec numbers.
However, it's still a Z790 chipset, so you are still getting all the features and capabilities of this chipset, including CPU overclocking. It also has built-in WIFI and Bluetooth and supports two NVMe Gen 4 SSDs.
Pros:
- Z790 chipset but with a 6-layer PCB
- PCIe Gen 5 GPU support
- Two M.2 SSD ports
- Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in
Cons:
- Its 6-layer PCB really hurts its memory OC capabilities and OC stability.
Quick specs:
3) MSI PRO B760M-A WiFi DDR4 ProSeries motherboard - $149.99
This is one of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards under $150. It has a B760 chipset, so you get features like memory overclocking but lose out on CPU overclocking that Z790 chipsets have. But then again, it is under $150, so that is acceptable. It has PCIe Gen 4 support for GPUs and M.2 slots. Buyers also get two M.2 slots.
Coupled with that, it has WIFI and Bluetooth functionalities that are usually limited to higher-priced motherboards.
Pros:
- B760 chipset
- Four RAM slots
- Two M.2 SSD ports
- Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in
Cons:
- It has DDR4 RAM and no PCIe Gen 5 support for GPUs
Quick specs:
4) ASRock B760M Phantom Gaming Riptide motherboard - $129.99
The ASRock B760M is another budget motherboard but with DDR5 RAM support. It also has a great VRM design, leading to exceptional memory overclocking support up to 7200MT/sec. This can lead to some excellent gaming performance. It doesn't have WiFi built-in, but the port is there if you want to add the chip later.
It sports two M.2 slots with Gen 4 support for high-speed NVMe SSDs.
Pros:
- B760 chipset
- DDR5 RAM support
- Two M.2 SSD ports
- RGB effects
Cons:
- No PCIe Gen 5 support for GPUs
Quick specs:
5) ASUS Prime B760-PLUS motherboard - $99.99
The ASUS Prime B760 motherboard is the most surprising inclusion on this list. It costs under $100 yet boasts features such as DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 5, which are not found in higher-cost B760 motherboards. In fact, the two B760 motherboards on our list lack PCIe Gen 5 support. That alone makes it one of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards at this price range.
The value this motherboard provides is tremendous. The PCIe Gen 5 support makes this motherboard future-ready.
Pros:
- B760 chipset
- PCIe Gen 5 GPU support
- DDR5 RAM support
- Three M.2 SSD slots
Cons:
- It may not support the 14th gen out of the box without a BIOS update
Quick specs:
These are some of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024. If you are on a budget and don't want to compromise on specs and features, these motherboards are your best option.