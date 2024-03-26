5 best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024

Building a budget gaming PC is never easy, especially with inflation and the rising cost of components. This article presents some of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024. All of them are on the 700 series chipset, so they are compatible with 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel motherboards. They are on a budget price, but there's no compromise on features.

In fact, you will even find motherboards with Z790 chipset on this list that are usually available for much higher costs. You will also find motherboards with B760 chipset that usually have great value. So, no matter your budget, you will find one on this list of five best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024.

5 of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards

1) ASRock Z790 Phantom Gaming Lightning WiFi motherboard - $179.99

ASRock Z790 PG Lightning WiFi motherboard (Image via ASRock)

This ASRock Z790 motherboard is an 8-layer board, which dramatically increases its quality and lifespan. It has a powerful VRM design, which is passively cooled with shrouds attached to it. This allows the CPU to drag in more power and deliver higher clocks for a longer duration. Intel CPUs love power, so the more you provide, the longer they can flex their clock speeds.

The motherboard also supports PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot, so it is ready for future graphics cards. In summation, this is one of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024.

Pros:

Z790 chipset

PCIe Gen 5 GPU support

Triple M.2 SSD ports

RGB effects

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in

Supports Intel XMP 3.0

Cons:

The audio chip is quite dated at this moment

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Chipset Z790 Socket LGA1700 Memory Up to DDR5 5600MT/sec natively and DDR5 7600+ MT/sec with OC Storage 3xM.2 Gen 4 Slots GPU 1 PCIe Gen 5 x16 Slot and 1 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Slot

2) MSI PRO Z790-S WiFi ProSeries motherboard - $169.99

MSI PRO Z790-S WiFi motherboard (Image via MSI)

The MSI Pro Z790-S WiFi motherboard is among the best budget Intel gaming motherboards. But its budget price tag doesn't mean it's lacking in features. It only has a 6-layer PCB design, so your new DDR5 RAM sticks won't hit those high 7000+ MT/sec numbers.

However, it's still a Z790 chipset, so you are still getting all the features and capabilities of this chipset, including CPU overclocking. It also has built-in WIFI and Bluetooth and supports two NVMe Gen 4 SSDs.

Pros:

Z790 chipset but with a 6-layer PCB

PCIe Gen 5 GPU support

Two M.2 SSD ports

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in

Cons:

Its 6-layer PCB really hurts its memory OC capabilities and OC stability.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Chipset Z790 Socket LGA1700 Memory Up to DDR5 5600MT/sec natively and DDR5 6600+ with OC Storage 2xM.2 Slot Gen 4 GPU 1 PCIe Gen 5 x16 Slot and 1 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Slot

3) MSI PRO B760M-A WiFi DDR4 ProSeries motherboard - $149.99

MSI PRO B760M-A WiFi DDR4 motherboard (Image via MSI)

This is one of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards under $150. It has a B760 chipset, so you get features like memory overclocking but lose out on CPU overclocking that Z790 chipsets have. But then again, it is under $150, so that is acceptable. It has PCIe Gen 4 support for GPUs and M.2 slots. Buyers also get two M.2 slots.

Coupled with that, it has WIFI and Bluetooth functionalities that are usually limited to higher-priced motherboards.

Pros:

B760 chipset

Four RAM slots

Two M.2 SSD ports

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in

Cons:

It has DDR4 RAM and no PCIe Gen 5 support for GPUs

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Chipset B760 Socket LGA1700 Memory Up to DDR4 3200MT/sec natively and DDR4 5333MT/sec with OC Storage 2xM.2 Slot Gen 4 GPU 2 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Slots

4) ASRock B760M Phantom Gaming Riptide motherboard - $129.99

ASRock B760M PG Riptide motherboard (Image via ASRock)

The ASRock B760M is another budget motherboard but with DDR5 RAM support. It also has a great VRM design, leading to exceptional memory overclocking support up to 7200MT/sec. This can lead to some excellent gaming performance. It doesn't have WiFi built-in, but the port is there if you want to add the chip later.

It sports two M.2 slots with Gen 4 support for high-speed NVMe SSDs.

Pros:

B760 chipset

DDR5 RAM support

Two M.2 SSD ports

RGB effects

Cons:

No PCIe Gen 5 support for GPUs

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Chipset B760 Socket LGA1700 Memory Up to DDR5 5600MT/sec natively and DDR5 7200 with OC Storage 2xM.2 Slot Gen 4 GPU 2 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Slot

5) ASUS Prime B760-PLUS motherboard - $99.99

ASUS Prime B760-PLUS motherboard (Image via ASUS)

The ASUS Prime B760 motherboard is the most surprising inclusion on this list. It costs under $100 yet boasts features such as DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 5, which are not found in higher-cost B760 motherboards. In fact, the two B760 motherboards on our list lack PCIe Gen 5 support. That alone makes it one of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards at this price range.

The value this motherboard provides is tremendous. The PCIe Gen 5 support makes this motherboard future-ready.

Pros:

B760 chipset

PCIe Gen 5 GPU support

DDR5 RAM support

Three M.2 SSD slots

Cons:

It may not support the 14th gen out of the box without a BIOS update

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU 12th and 13th. BIOS update needed for 14th Gen Chipset B760 Socket LGA1700 Memory Up to DDR5 5600MT/sec natively and DDR5 7200+ with OC Storage 3xM.2 Slot Gen 4 GPU 1 PCIe Gen 5 x16 Slot and 1 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Slot

These are some of the best budget Intel gaming motherboards in 2024. If you are on a budget and don't want to compromise on specs and features, these motherboards are your best option.