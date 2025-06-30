5 best CPUs for Nvidia RTX 5080

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is a high-end $1,000 gaming GPU launched to target the enthusiast audience. Given the calibre of the card, it's necessary to appropriately invest in a well-rounded system to capitalize on its quality while staying within a practical budget. It's easy to throw the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D or the Core Ultra 9 285K at the GPU, but without a reason, it could end up being a futile investment.

In this article, we have collated a list of ideally placed CPUs for the 5080. Note that our recommendations focus on no bottlenecks, good value, and positioning for a well-rounded gaming setup.

Multiple mid-range and high-end CPUs can be paired with the RTX 5080

1) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X ($245)

The Ryzen 7 7700X is a capable mid-range option for the RTX 5080 (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a last-gen chip that holds its ground pretty well when it comes to high-end graphics chips. Zen 4's single-core performance remains competitive, while also giving enough workstation capabilities for most creative professionals. The chip has been discounted handsomely and sells for under $250 in most online stores, making it a suitable budget option for the RTX 5080.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 8 cores / 16 threads Boost Clock 5.4 GHz TDP 105W Price $245 Cooler Included No

In terms of on-paper specs, you get eight cores with hyperthreading, a 105W TDP, which will require some serious air cooling or entry-level water coolers to tame, and high operating clock speeds that help with gaming workloads.

Pros:

Highest boost clocks at 5.4 GHz for strong single-core performance

Modern AM5 platform with upgrade path through 2027+

Exceptional price-to-performance at current $239 pricing

Cons:

Only 16 threads vs Intel's hybrid designs

No stock cooler included adds $30-50 cost

Requires DDR5 memory, increasing platform cost

2) Intel Core i7-14700K ($280)

The Intel Core i7-14700K has dropped in price, making it ideal for mid-range systems (Image via B&H)

The Intel Core i7-14700K is another last-gen chip that is selling for much cheaper lately. The processor features 20 cores, eight of which are high-performance 'P' rated. This makes it a capable chip for those seeking a capable workstation on a budget. The processor will be a bit costlier than the AMD solution, however. Given the extra single and multi-core capabilities you get, the price is justified.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 8P + 12E cores / 28 threads Boost Clock 5.6 GHz (P-cores) TDP 125W Price $320-350 Cooler Included No

The 14700K also comes with support for both memory and CPU overclocking. The high 125W TDP means you'll need a high-end cooler to keep it cool. While the chip supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, we recommend sticking to the latter to ensure PCIe 5.0 support (important for the RTX 5080).

Pros:

Most threads at 28 total (8P + 12E cores)

Highest P-core boost at 5.6 GHz

Excellent for gaming, plus heavy multitasking

Cons:

125W TDP requires a quality cooling solution

No stock cooler included

LGA 1700 platform nearing end-of-life

3) Intel Core Ultra 7 265K ($299)

The Core Ultra 7 265K is a more modern choice for the RTX 5080 (Image via Amazon)

Coming to more modern chips, the Core Ultra 7 265K is a sweet deal for those on a budget. The chip isn't much faster than the Raptor Lake Refresh 14700K, which explains why it has been discounted to just $299 lately. While you lose support for the DDR4 standard (which isn't too significant for an RTX 5080 system), the chip comes with ample upgradability and a Gen 5 native standard, making it a lucrative choice.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 8P + 12E cores / 28 threads Boost Clock 5.5 GHz (P-cores) TDP 125W Price $380-420 Platform Modern LGA 1851

In terms of on-paper specs, you get the same 20-core and 28-thread setup with the 265K. While operating clock speed characteristics have significantly improved this generation, the maximum boost speed is still 100 MHz lower than the 14th gen.

Pros:

Most E-cores at 12 for excellent multitasking

Modern Arrow Lake architecture with latest features

New LGA 1851 platform offers future upgrade path

Cons:

Weaker gaming performance than AMD X3D chips

New platform means expensive motherboards

Higher price without proportional gaming gains

4) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D ($380)

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D offers significant gaming prowess while being easy on the pocket (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the most popular gaming CPUs today. The chip ships with eight cores and sixteen threads as its sibling, the 7700X, but the 3D V-cache makes it special for gaming. You can obtain 10-20% gains in framerate metrics with the RTX 5080 and this processor. The latter can store more game assets in cache, which reduces loading latency from the system RAM.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 8 cores / 16 threads Boost Clock 5.0 GHz TDP 120W Price $380 Special Feature 96MB 3D V-Cache

The chip offers 96 MB of 3D V-cache, 300% more than the 7700X. You also get 5 GHz operating speeds, unlike the 5000 X3D chips, which couldn't handle high clock speeds due to architectural limitations. However, the extra memory adds up to the total heat produced, which means you'll need a good cooler with this CPU.

Pros:

96MB 3D V-Cache delivers exceptional gaming performance

Often beats much more expensive CPUs in games

Proven gaming architecture with excellent optimization

Cons:

Lower boost clocks at 5.0 GHz hurt productivity tasks

No overclocking support limits tuning potential

Higher price than non-X3D alternatives

5) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D ($490)

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a high-end gaming chip for the RTX 5080 (Image via Walmart)

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the latest iteration in eight-core 3D V-cached chips from Team Red. The processor brings iterative improvements over its predecessor, with higher clock speeds, improved cache, and faster single-core performance. It can be quite expensive, selling at $490. However, the extra capabilities can squeeze out another 5% performance from the RTX 5080.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 8 cores / 16 threads Boost Clock 5.2 GHz TDP 120W Price $490 Special Feature 96MB 3D V-Cache + Overclockable

Across the board, the 9800X3D presents nothing the 7800X3D doesn't offer. It comes in a similar package, with overclocking support, similar TDP, and the exact same CCD and CCX designs. The sole purpose of the chip is the gen-on-gen improvements with Zen 5.

Pros:

Best gaming CPU available with 96MB 3D V-Cache

Overclockable, unlike previous X3D generations

Latest Zen 5 architecture with improved efficiency

Cons:

The most expensive option at $490

Often out of stock due to high demand

Overkill for most gaming scenarios

Overall, the RTX 5080 is a powerful card that deserves proper treatment with high-end CPUs. However, splurging too much can result in an uneven system. With the above options, you get the most bang for the buck while not losing any of the performance.

