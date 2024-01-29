Intel Core i7-14700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: Which is the best high-end CPU in 2024?

The Intel Core i7-14700K and Ryzen 9 7900X are some of the highest-end chips you can buy today. Both are designed with high-performance gaming and professional workloads in mind. They are insanely capable both in terms of single-core and multi-core performance. Either chip will future-proof your rig for quite some time to come.

After the recent price cuts, the i7-14700K and the Ryzen 9 7900X are priced closely. This can make choosing between the two chips a bit difficult. Thus, we have prepared this comparison to help you get the best bang for the buck while shopping for a high-end CPU.

Choosing between the Intel Core i7-14700K and Ryzen 9 7900X can be difficult

Before delving into the performance details of the i7-14700K and the Ryzen 9 7900X, let's go over the difference in on-paper specs of the two processors.

Specs comparison

It's impossible to make an apples-to-apples comparison between the specs of the Core i7-14700K and the Ryzen 9 7900X because they are based on completely different architectures. While the Intel processor uses a monolithic architecture, the Team Red chip is based on a chiplet design.

Other than this, the Core i7-14700K bundles a total of 20 cores, eight of which are high-performance, and the remaining are efficient 'E' cores. The Ryzen 9 7900X, on the other hand, bundles 12 cores and 24 threads. These high-performance cores give the Ryzen chip an advantage over the Team Blue equivalent.

There are some other subtle differences between the chips as well. The 14700K has 33 MB of Intel Smart Cache, while the 7900X bundles 76 MB of total L2+L3 cache. This theoretically gives the AMD processor an edge in terms of gaming performance.

The detailed specs list for the two chips is as follows:

Intel Core i7-14700K AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 20 (8P+12E) 12 Thread count 28 24 Total cache (L2+L3) 33 MB Intel Smart Cache 76 MB Max. turbo frequency 5.6 GHz up to 5.6 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 170W Price $400 $415

Performance comparison

The i7-14700K and Ryzen 9 7900X are quite close to each other in terms of single-core performance. While the Intel chip scores 2,069 points in the Cinebench R23 single-core benchmark, the 7900X lags slightly behind with 2,002 points. However, the extra core count of the 14700K gives it an edge in terms of multi-core performance. The Intel processor scores 34,818 points in the Cinebench benchmark, while the 7900X is much slower, scoring 29,213 points.

The detailed performance comparison of the two chips is as follows. The data has been gathered from the benchmark score aggregator website NanoReview.

Intel Core i7-14700K AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Cinebench R23 single-core 2,069 2,002 Cinebench R23 multi-core 34,818 29,213 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,882 2,933 Geekbench 5 multi-core 20,596 19,178

The extra multi-core performance of the 14700K makes it ideal for workstations, while the 7900X is a better alternative for gaming, as we noted in our review. However, the AMD chip is slightly costlier in practice than the i7. While the former sells for $415, you can buy the 14700K for $400. Intel also sells an iGPU-less variant for $380.

Thus, the Core i7-14700K is better for a well-balanced system. We recommend both gamers and professionals opt for this chip. It's also worth noting that the 14th gen chip isn't much better than the i7-13700K, making the older processor worth considering, given the current price cuts.

