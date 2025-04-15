5 best CPUs to pair with the RTX 5060 Ti graphics card

The new NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards will launch sometime in April 2025. Gamers globally have been waiting for its launch to upgrade their gaming PCs or assemble a brand new one. However, you must have a good idea about the RTX 5060 Ti to know which CPU you should pair it with. Buying the wrong one can cause bottleneck issues that affect performance while gaming and rendering 3D objects.

In this article, we will list five of the best CPUs you can pair with the upcoming RTX 5060 Ti graphics card to get the best performance possible.

5 best processors to pair with RTX 5060 Ti GPU

1) Intel Core Ultra 7 265K ($325)

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is a great processor to pair with the RTX 5060 Ti since it boasts impressive single-core and multi-core performance. While the former is more important for gaming, the latter is more important for productivity tasks.

As such, this processor will be a good fit for gamers, video editors, and 3D artists. Moreover, since this CPU is based on the LGA 1851 socket, having a motherboard with it will be beneficial since it’s new. The next two to three generations of Intel processors will be compatible with it, ensuring upgradeability in the future.

Cores/Threads 12 cores (8 performance + 4 efficient), 20 threads Max Clock Speed 5.5 GHz Total L2 Cache 36 MB TDP 125W Memory Support DDR5 (up to 6400 MT/s) PCIe Version PCIe 5.0

2) AMD Ryzen 5 5800X3D ($285)

AMD Ryzen 5 5800X3D processor (Image via AMD)

If you want a budget or mid-range CPU to pair with the RTX 5060 Ti, the Ryzen 5 5800X3D is one of your best bets. Even though it’s an old CPU from the last-gen Zen 3 series requiring PCIe 4.0 and DDR4 memory, it still holds up today for its price and the performance it provides.

With eight cores, 16 threads, and a max clock speed of 4.5 GHz, it can provide great gaming performance with modern 50-series GPUs. Moreover, it has a 100 MB L3 cache to make demanding games run smoothly — an X3D feature that sets it apart from modern Intel processors.

Cores/Threads 8 cores, 16 threads Max Clock Speed 4.5 GHz Total L2 Cache 100 MB TDP 105W Memory Support DDR4 (up to 3200 MT/s) PCIe Version PCIe 4.0

3) Intel i5 14600K ($210)

Intel i5 14600K processor (Image via Intel)

Intel’s 14th Gen processors have significantly increased their single-core performance compared to previous generations. This upgrade is what gamers need to maximize their gaming performance for running all the latest AAA (and some AAAA) games.

With 14 cores and a max clock speed of 5.3 GHz, this processor is powerful enough to be paired with the RTX 5060 Ti. Moreover, since it runs on the LGA 1700 socket, you can buy an older motherboard, which will still suffice and help reduce overall PC building costs.

Cores/Threads 14 cores (6 performance + 8 efficient), 20 threads Max Clock Speed 5.3 GHz Total L2 Cache 20 MB TDP 125W Memory Support DDR5 (up to 5600 MT/s) / DDR4 (up to 3200 MT/s) PCIe Version PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0

4) AMD Ryzen 7 9700X ($325)

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor (Image via AMD)

AMD Ryzen processors have consistently outperformed Intel processors for the last few generations. As such, a good gaming processor like the Ryzen 7 7900X is a great pairing option for the RTX 5060 Ti.

With eight cores, 16 threads, and a max clock speed of 5.5 GHz, this Ryzen processor will be perfect for gaming with productive tasks like using Blender for 3D graphics design. Moreover, this CPU only uses 65W of power, which can help reduce your electricity bills and keep your PC cool.

Cores/Threads 8 cores, 16 threads Max Clock Speed 5.5 GHz Total Cache (L2 + L3) 40 MB TDP 65W Memory Support DDR5 (up to 5600 MT/s) PCIe Version PCIe 5.0

5) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D ($400)

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor (Image via AMD)

Our pick for the best processor to pair with the RTX 5060 Ti will be the older Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Even though it has been two years since its launch, the 7800X3D remains one of the best processors for gaming because of its high L3 cache of 96 MB. This is a boon for gamers for its ability to store swathes of data that can be accessed by your GPU while gaming.

However, one of the primary reasons for buying this is because of its mid-range price tag of $400, which is cheaper compared to its Intel counterparts. Overall, this is a great CPU to pair with the upcoming RTX 5060 Ti.

Cores/Threads 8 cores, 16 threads Max Clock Speed 5.5 GHz Total Cache (L2 + L3) 40 MB TDP 65W Memory Support DDR5 (up to 5600 MT/s) PCIe Version PCIe 5.0

These five processors are our best picks to pair with the new RTX 5060 Ti graphics card with 16 GB of VRAM. Buying these processors for your desktop will help you run all the latest games at their highest settings. Moreover, you will get more frames with the help of the new DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation. Choosing one of these five per your budget will be your best bet.

