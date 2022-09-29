5 best CPUs to pair with the RTX 4080 graphics card

The RTX 4080 is a powerful graphics card that provides incredible performance for gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks. To get the most out of this card, choosing a CPU that can keep up with its speed and power is vital. Deciding on the best CPU to pair with your new RTX 4080 graphics card can be challenging.

However, we’ve got you covered. This article will discuss the five best CPUs to pair with the 4080 graphics card. We’ll also be looking at what each of these processors brings in terms of performance and features. The CPUs on this list are high-end options that will provide the best possible performance when paired with the RTX 4080.

5 best CPUs that can handle the RTX 4080 graphics card

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

1) Intel Core i9-12900K ($569)

The Intel Core i9-12900k provides gamers, content creators, and overclockers with incredible power and performance. With a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz and a top turbo boost speed of 5.2 GHz, this CPU can handle even the most demanding jobs.

Due to its powerful CPU and integrated graphics, the Core i9-12900k offers a sizable edge over rival CPUs for gamers. The enhanced performance of the Core i9-12900k will be welcomed by content creators who edit films or handle massive files.

Additionally, the Core i9-12900k is completely unlocked for simple overclocking, making it ideal for those who want to push their systems to the maximum. The Intel Core i9-12900k is certain to provide excellent performance regardless of your demands and is probably one of the best partners for RTX 4080, considering the price cuts coming up due to the 13th Gen launch will be making this a no-brainer choice for most.

2) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X ($549)

Despite its high price tag, this CPU is the most potent choice available right now. It is entirely future-proof and appropriate for practically all applications. Multitasking won't be an issue anymore, thanks to its 16 cores and 32 threads. You will still receive a maximum boost clock speed of up to 4.9 GHz.

With 73 MB of cache, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X significantly boosts the CPU's performance and speed. Furthermore, the CPU is factory over-clocked with room for more. Even though it is not one of AMD's most recent products, it is completely capable of handling 4080.

3) Intel Core i7-13700K ($409)

With an RTX 4080, the Intel Core i7-13700K performs admirably. It is incredibly power-efficient and offers outstanding gaming and productivity performance. Its main drawback is that it is pretty expensive, but other than that, it is an excellent choice for people searching for a high-end CPU.

Due to its high clock speeds and rock-solid architecture, the Core i7-13700K can achieve good frame rates in most games. Additionally, it has superb handling of demanding games, making it a great choice for gamers who wish to play the most recent and excellent releases. The Core i7-10700K is likewise good in terms of productivity. It has excellent single-thread speed, making it perfect for graphics and video editing jobs.

4) Intel Core i5-13600K ($320)

For gamers searching for a strong CPU that can keep up with the demands of today's games while not being that expensive, the Intel Core i5-13600K Desktop Processor with the 4080 is a fantastic choice.

Core i5-13600K offers 6 p-cores and 8 e-cores. It has a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz and a maximum turbo boost of 5.1 GHz. All these specs should be able to handle RTX 4080 beautifully.

5) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X ($320)

For gamers who desire the most satisfactory gaming experience, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and 4080 are a great combination. The RTX 4080 is a great GPU for gaming, and the 5800X is a fantastic CPU for gaming. Together, they provide the finest gaming experience.

The 5800X features eight cores and a fast clock speed, making it a great CPU for gaming. A great gaming GPU, the RTX 4080 boasts excellent performance and is highly power-efficient. Gamers can pair the two to get the best out of them.

