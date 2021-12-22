5 best gaming laptop deals for Christmas 2021

In this global shortage of silicon chips, users are now opting for portable alternatives that can run games on the go and perform basic tasks for offices, schools, and colleges.

This is where gaming laptops come in. Even though their performances are not comparable to the levels of a full-fledged PC, they still manage to do a pretty decent job. The laptops mentioned in this article are between the price range of $750 to $1500.

Gaming laptops in 2021 can be the perfect choice for gamers looking to upgrade for themselves. Thanks to the ongoing Christmas season, multiple deals are available across Amazon, Walmart, and more. This article will discuss some of the best deals available for gaming laptops at present.

Here are some of the best Christmas deals for gaming laptops

Gaming laptops do not always have to be at the top of the line, as higher specifications will ultimately lead to more battery consumption. Users need to look for many other factors like screen size, refresh rate, CPU, RAM, and more.

This article will suggest laptops equipped with GTX and RTX graphic cards and some of the best specifications offered at a particular price range.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S Gaming Laptop

GIGABYTE G5 KC - 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare

ASUS TUF Dash 15 (2021) Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5

Let's take a detailed look at each of the laptops mentioned above.

1) Acer Predator Helios 300

Brand Acer Price $1,397 (amazon.com) Specifications Intel i7-11800H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU | 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | Killer WiFi 6 | RGB Keyboard

The Acer Predator Helios 300 series is one of the best gaming laptops on the market. The GPU and CPU will benefit both gamers and content creators simultaneously. Since it is equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i7, render times will be faster. The IPS display will suit the users who are into editing as it will display the true colors compared to TN and VA panels.

2) GIGABYTE G5 KC

Brand GIGABYTE Price $1,099 (amazon.com) Specifications Intel Core i5-10500H - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 - 16 GB Memory - 512 GB PCIe SSD-Windows 10 Home

GIGABYTE G45 is another gaming laptop that comes with an RTX 3060 graphics card and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5. This laptop will suit the gamers more than the content creators as the CPU is a bit on the weaker side. With the GPU being an RTX 3060, users will be able to enjoy Ray-tracing technology in games on the go.

3) ASUS TUF Dash 15

Brand ASUS TUF Price $1,499 (walmart.com) Specifications 5.6” 240Hz FHD, GeForce RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-11375H, 16GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 10

ASUS TUF (2021) is one of the lightest gaming laptops on the market. The presence of such a high refresh rate will benefit competitive players a lot. This laptop is capable of playing the latest titles at high to ultra settings because of the presence of the RTX 3070 Graphic card and the 11th generation Intel Core i7. Video editors will also be able to use this machine with ease for its beefy configuration.

4) ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021)

Brand ASUS ROG Price $999.99 (amazon.com) Specifications 15.6” 144Hz IPS Type FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 10

While the previous laptops were powered by Intel, the ASUS ROG STRIX G15 is powered by Ryzen. PCs and laptops equipped with these processors are best suited for multi-tasking. Gamers who wanted to get into streaming would be able to do the task without any hassle. They will get decent frames while they are live due to the presence of high cores and threads in the CPU.

5) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5

Brand Acer Nitro Price $794.95 (amazon.com) Specifications Intel Core i5-10300H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU | 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 8GB DDR4 | 256GB NVMe SSD | Intel Wi-Fi 6

The Acer Nitro 5 is a budget gaming laptop but gives some tough competition to the laptops mentioned above. Considering the specifications mentioned above, this laptop is best suited for gaming at medium to a maximum of high settings in selected titles. It is also the cheapest laptop on the list, equipped with an RTX 3050 Graphic card and a 10th generation Intel Core i5.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar