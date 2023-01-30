5 best gaming laptops with Ryzen CPUs

Many gamers prefer Ryzen CPUs for their gaming laptops since AMD has established itself as a well-trusted and powerful brand that offers great features. Along with their amazing performance, Ryzen CPUs run cooler and come in an affordable price range compared to other options in the market.

This article will explore the best available gaming laptops with the Ryzen chipset, discussing their pros and cons, key features, performance, prices, and more. Whether you're a die-hard gamer or a casual player, this list has something to meet your demands.

Gaming laptops with Ryzen CPU from Lenovo, Asus, and more

1) Asus TUF A15 ($1099)

Feature Specifications Processor 3.2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB Display 15.6in 2560×1440, 165Hz IPS Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD

Asus TUF A15 was first launched in 2020. With its new version launched recently with a powerful Ryzen processor, it looks promising for high-end gaming on a budget. It has got better components without affecting its battery life or making it heavier.

The RTX 3060 graphics card is capable of running all popular video games smoothly. Additionally, while Intel processors may have a slight edge, the AMD processor is still highly competent. The fans' noise is also manageable, and the A15 also offers impressive battery life most of the time.

2) HP Victus gaming 2022 ($1190)

Feature Specifications Processor Up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800H processor Graphics Up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPU (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) with DLSS, Ray Tracing, and Max-Q technologies Display 16.1" diagonal, QHD, 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits, 100% sRGB3 Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM (2 x 16 GB) Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen4 NVMe™ TLC M.2 SSD

The Victus 16 laptop is equipped with the newest AMD Ryzen 6000-series processor, which makes it a solid option. It offers excellent performance for everyday tasks, as well as the ability to handle most applications with ease.

Additionally, its gaming performance is respectable even though the RTX 3050 Ti graphics card is not the strongest option. It can run the latest games in medium to high settings. One great advantage of the Victus 16 is its ability to upgrade the hardware in the future, thanks to the two M.2 storage slots and two memory DIMM slots provided by HP.

3) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro ($1449)

Feature Specifications Processor Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6, listed boost clock 1560MHz, achieved boost clock 1620MHz, maximum graphics power 140W Display 40.6cms (16) QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 500 nits, 165Hz / 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, VESA DisplayHDR™-certified, Dolby Vision™-enabled, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, AMD Freesync™ Memory Up to 16GB Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

The Legion 5 Pro has a straightforward design when it comes to its appearance. However, the changes made to its internal components are what truly matters. The laptop features larger intake vents and quad exhaust vents to improve its performance. The screen is also noteworthy, reaching a brightness of 500 nits and having a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is ideal for gaming.

Furthermore, the display offers a wide range of colors, and users can adjust the color settings using the included X-Rite software. Moreover, you can enjoy any game on this laptop without any issues with the display being vibrant and responsive. The RGB keyboard is also comfortable to use for both gaming and typing.

4) Asus ROG Strix G17 ($1449)

Feature Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 12MB Cache, 4.2 GHz max boost) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPU With ROG Boost up to 1795MHz at 80W (95W with Dynamic Boost) 4GB GDDR6 Display 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS-level Anti-glare display sRGB: 100% Adobe: 75.35% Refresh Rate: 300Hz Response Time: 3ms Adaptive-Sync Optimus Memory 16GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM x 2 Max Capacity: 32GB Storage 1TB PCIe® 3.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD

This laptop is not only visually pleasing but also offers outstanding gaming performance and an impressive display, making it perfect for gamers who want a portable gaming machine. It's also a great option for demanding tasks such as video editing, music production, and graphic design.

Asus has also designed a cooling system that utilizes advanced components and software to keep the device cool under any condition. The use of liquid metal in the cooling system reportedly improves thermal conductivity by 14 times. It also has exhaust vents to ensure optimal airflow and temperature.

5) Razer Blade 14 ($2099)

Feature Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX Processor (8-Cores /16-Threads, 20MB Cache, Up to 4.9 GHz max boost) with Radeon™ 680M Graphics Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) Display 14-inch FHD 144Hz, 1920 x 1080 FreeSync™ Premium, Anti-glare finish, Up to 100% sRGB, individually factory calibrated Memory 16 GB DDR5-4800MHz (Fixed Onboard) Storage 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4)

The laptop can run games smoothly at a 1440p resolution. The display features a 165Hz panel with a fast response time, which greatly improves the gaming experience. Additionally, it supports VRR technology that helps eliminate screen tearing.

The laptop is also able to maintain its performance without any thermal throttling on the CPU or GPU. The keyboard is comfortable to type on and the device comes with a fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD, which greatly improves the overall system performance.

Conclusion

The market for gaming laptops is constantly evolving and the competition is fierce. However, Ryzen processors from AMD have proven to be a strong contender in the market. From the high-end performance of the Lenovo Legion 5 to the more budget-friendly options like the Asus TUF A15, there are several great options available for gamers looking to get a laptop with a Ryzen CPU.

These models offer great performance, high-refresh-rate displays, and the latest features like VRR and fast SSDs, and are some of the best gaming laptops with Ryzen CPUs currently available in the market. However, it is important to consider your own needs and preferences before making a purchase.

