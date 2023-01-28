Is the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X worth buying in 2023?

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is a high-performance desktop processor that was first released in 2019. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, making it a powerful option for tasks such as gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. It is based on the Zen 2 architecture and is built on a 7nm process.

The Ryzen 7 3800X has a base clock speed of 3.9GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5GHz. It also has 16MB of L3 cache and a TDP of only 95W, making it a very power-efficient processor. Additionally, it is compatible with the X570, B550, and A520 chipsets, allowing for a wide range of motherboard options.

This CPU is designed for heavy multitasking, high-end gaming, video editing, and other demanding work. It is a great option for anyone looking for a powerful and efficient processor.

The processor, initially priced at $499, is now available for as low as $996, making it a potential option for those looking to build a high-performance gaming system.

In this article, we will discuss whether or not the Ryzen 7 3800X is worth buying in 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X might be dated, but still has power

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X CPU socket Socket AM4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 CPU Model AMD Ryzen 7 Default TDP 105W CPU Speed 4.5 GHz Overclocking support No Price $399

Pros of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is a powerful and efficient processor with the following benefits:

High performance: The Ryzen 7 3800X has 8 cores and 16 threads, which allows for smooth multitasking and efficient processing of demanding applications. High clock speeds: The base clock speed of the Ryzen 7 3800X is 3.9GHz and can boost up to 4.5GHz, which makes it one of the fastest processors on the market. Good value for money: The Ryzen 7 3800X offers similar performance as compared to more expensive processors from Intel but at a lower price point. Overclocking potential: The Ryzen 7 3800X has good overclocking potential, allowing users to push the processor's performance even further. Compatibility with X570 motherboards: The Ryzen 7 3800X is compatible with the X570 chipset motherboards, which offers support for high-speed RAM and next-gen connectivity options like PCIe 4.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Cons of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is a powerful and efficient processor, but it does have some drawbacks, including:

High power consumption: The Ryzen 7 3800X has a TDP (thermal design power) of 95 watts, which is higher than some other processors in its class. This means that it may require a more powerful cooling solution and may lead to higher electricity bills. Limited upgradability: The Ryzen 7 3800X is a socket AM4 processor, which means that it is not compatible with newer motherboards that use the newer socket AM5. Lack of integrated graphics: The Ryzen 7 3800X does not have integrated graphics, so a dedicated graphics card is required to run games and other applications requiring intensive graphics processing. Availability: Due to high demand and production constraints, the Ryzen 7 3800X may be difficult to purchase at certain times.

Final verdict

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is still a powerful processor in 2023 and is a solid choice for anyone looking to build a high-performance PC. However, with newer processors on the market, such as the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X, it may not be the best option for those looking for the highest level of performance.

Additionally, it may be more expensive than some newer processors. Ultimately, whether or not the Ryzen 7 3800X is worth buying in 2023 will depend on one's individual needs and budget.

