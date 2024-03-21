5 best gaming monitor light bars in 2024

If you want to take your gaming desk space to the next level, then you're at the right place. An easy way to improve your gaming set-up is to look into the best gaming monitor light bars that you can buy in 2024. Light bars are essential for your desk setup because they illuminate the area and also help you stay focused on your task. Some users develop migraines, headaches, and more when they work in front of a computer for too long, especially under poor lighting conditions.

Having a light bar can help you fight these issues without taking away any of your desk space. making them perfect for those who have a small working desk. We have put together a variety of light bars for each price point, and each model has something unique to offer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

5 best gaming monitor light bars

1) BenQ ScreenBar Halo - $179.00

The BenQ Screenbar Halo is one of the best gaming monitor light bars if budget is not an issue. It creates optimal ambient lighting over your desk that elevates the space. The light is quite bright and will illuminate your desk evenly. The color temperature can be adjusted depending on your mood. It also offers three different eye care modes designed to help users prone to flickering or any other sensitivity issues.

Pros

  • Adjustable light intensity and color temperature
  • Sophisticated remote control
  • Automatic ambient light adjustment via sensor
  • The hue is also adjustable

Cons

  • It's on the expensive side
  • Not great for curved monitors with 1500R curvature or higher

Quick specs

SpecificationsDetails
Light IntensityAdjustable up to 800 Lux
Color temperatureAdjustable between 2700K to 6500K
Eye healthcare mode3 Eye Care Modes
ControlsOn-device touch controls, remote
CompatibilityFlat monitors and limited curved monitors with 1800R curvature or lower

2) Xiaomi Mi Monitor Light Bar - $69.99

If you're on a tight budget but still don't want to sacrifice features, then this light bar is perfect for you. You get the same color temperature of 2700K to 6500K and a similar adjustable brightness setting, so you can choose according to your preference. It also has a similar remote control that allows you to change any setting wirelessly.

The light bar uses a USB-C port for power, which can be found on most modern laptops and desktop computers. It's easily one of the best gaming monitor light bars for the price.

Pros

  • Adjustable brightness and color temperature
  • Remote control
  • High Ra95 color rendering index provides a natural color tone
  • Asymmetrical design with metallic housing

Con

  • There's no automatic ambient light adjustment

Quick specs

SpecificationsDetails
Light IntensityAdjustable
Color temperature2700K to 6500K
Eye healthcare modeNo definite mode
Controls Remote only
Compatibility Flat monitors and limited curved monitors with 1800R curvature or lower

3) MELIFO Curved Monitor Light Bar - $59.00

It seems most light bars are designed for flat monitors, and monitors with 1500R curvature or higher are often unsupported. MELIFO has designed this light bar with curved monitors in mind, so you can use it with 1500R curved monitors or ultrawide curved monitors.

The color temperature range is slightly narrower, but the light spreads evenly. THis is achieved by utilizing 100 small LEDs instead of 20 large ones. This allows the light to spread evenly, making it one of the best gaming monitor light bars under $60.

Pros

  • Adjustable light intensity and color temperature
  • The remote is water-resistant
  • 100 LEDs for even light spread
  • There's also a sound-sensitive mode

Con

  • Not a great fit for flat monitors

Quick specs

SpecificationsDetails
Light IntensityAdjustable
Color temperatureAdjustable from 2900K to 6000K
Eye healthcare modeNo
Controls On-device controls, water-resistant remote control
Compatibility Full support for curved monitors with limited support for flat monitor

4) Quntis ScreenLinear Pro - $39.98

The Quntis ScreenLinear Pro is a fantastic light bar that puts other high-priced models to shame. It has an adjustable light intensity, and it's also wide enough to support most mainstream monitors. However, curved monitors are its Achilles heel. It has 78 LEDs to produce luminance that gets spread evenly, making it one of the best gaming monitor light bars in this price range.

It also retains any custom brightness or color temperature setting you make, so it remembers what setting was previously used even if you turn it off and on. It also has a blue light protection to help elevate eye strain.

Pros

  • Adjustable light brightness and color temperature
  • Automatic brightness dimming
  • Anti-flicker LEDs

Con

  • There's no remote control

Quick specs

SpecificationsDetails
Light IntensityAdjustable up to 700 Lux
Color temperatureAdjustable from 3000K to 6500K
Eye healthcare modeBlue light protection, Anti-flicker
Controls On-device controls
Compatibility Flat monitors and limited curved monitors with 1800R curvature or lower

5) HIOUME Monitor Light Bar - $24.98

This is one of the best gaming monitor light bars that is designed specifically for gamers on an ultra-low budget without compromising on too many features. It still features an adjustable light brightness intensity with a color temperature range of 2800K to 6500K. It has 84 LEDs that have an estimated lifespan of 100,000 hours. This makes it one of the best gaming monitor light bars under $60

It measures 15.75 inches in width, so it may not be suitable for large monitor screens. Also, it's only compatible with flat monitors.

Pros

  • Adjustable light brightness and color temperature
  • 84 individual LEDs
  • LEDs have a life of 100,000 hours

Cons

  • Not suitable for larger screen sizes
  • No remote

Quick specs

SpecificationsDetails
Light IntensityAdjustable up to 500 Lux
Color temperature2800K to 6500K
Eye healthcare modeNo
Controls Controls integrated into the wire
Compatibility Flat monitors only with a screen size of 24 inches and lower

Our list of the five best gaming monitor light bars in 2024 ends here. We have tried to put include a variety of models at different price points, so hopefully, there's something here for every user.

