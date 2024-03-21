5 best gaming monitor light bars in 2024

If you want to take your gaming desk space to the next level, then you're at the right place. An easy way to improve your gaming set-up is to look into the best gaming monitor light bars that you can buy in 2024. Light bars are essential for your desk setup because they illuminate the area and also help you stay focused on your task. Some users develop migraines, headaches, and more when they work in front of a computer for too long, especially under poor lighting conditions.

Having a light bar can help you fight these issues without taking away any of your desk space. making them perfect for those who have a small working desk. We have put together a variety of light bars for each price point, and each model has something unique to offer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

5 best gaming monitor light bars

1) BenQ ScreenBar Halo - $179.00

BenQ ScreenBar Halo LED gaming monitor light bar (Image via Amazon)

The BenQ Screenbar Halo is one of the best gaming monitor light bars if budget is not an issue. It creates optimal ambient lighting over your desk that elevates the space. The light is quite bright and will illuminate your desk evenly. The color temperature can be adjusted depending on your mood. It also offers three different eye care modes designed to help users prone to flickering or any other sensitivity issues.

Pros

Adjustable light intensity and color temperature

Sophisticated remote control

Automatic ambient light adjustment via sensor

The hue is also adjustable

Cons

It's on the expensive side

Not great for curved monitors with 1500R curvature or higher

Quick specs

Specifications Details Light Intensity Adjustable up to 800 Lux Color temperature Adjustable between 2700K to 6500K Eye healthcare mode 3 Eye Care Modes Controls On-device touch controls, remote Compatibility Flat monitors and limited curved monitors with 1800R curvature or lower

2) Xiaomi Mi Monitor Light Bar - $69.99

Xiaomi Mi monitor light bar with its remote control (Image via Amazon)

If you're on a tight budget but still don't want to sacrifice features, then this light bar is perfect for you. You get the same color temperature of 2700K to 6500K and a similar adjustable brightness setting, so you can choose according to your preference. It also has a similar remote control that allows you to change any setting wirelessly.

The light bar uses a USB-C port for power, which can be found on most modern laptops and desktop computers. It's easily one of the best gaming monitor light bars for the price.

Pros

Adjustable brightness and color temperature

Remote control

High Ra95 color rendering index provides a natural color tone

Asymmetrical design with metallic housing

Con

There's no automatic ambient light adjustment

Quick specs

Specifications Details Light Intensity Adjustable Color temperature 2700K to 6500K Eye healthcare mode No definite mode Controls Remote only Compatibility Flat monitors and limited curved monitors with 1800R curvature or lower

3) MELIFO Curved Monitor Light Bar - $59.00

MELIFO gaming monitor lightbar in its glory (Image via Amazon)

It seems most light bars are designed for flat monitors, and monitors with 1500R curvature or higher are often unsupported. MELIFO has designed this light bar with curved monitors in mind, so you can use it with 1500R curved monitors or ultrawide curved monitors.

The color temperature range is slightly narrower, but the light spreads evenly. THis is achieved by utilizing 100 small LEDs instead of 20 large ones. This allows the light to spread evenly, making it one of the best gaming monitor light bars under $60.

Pros

Adjustable light intensity and color temperature

The remote is water-resistant

100 LEDs for even light spread

There's also a sound-sensitive mode

Con

Not a great fit for flat monitors

Quick specs

Specifications Details Light Intensity Adjustable Color temperature Adjustable from 2900K to 6000K Eye healthcare mode No Controls On-device controls, water-resistant remote control Compatibility Full support for curved monitors with limited support for flat monitor

4) Quntis ScreenLinear Pro - $39.98

Quntis monitor light bar with its on-device controls (Image via Amazon)

The Quntis ScreenLinear Pro is a fantastic light bar that puts other high-priced models to shame. It has an adjustable light intensity, and it's also wide enough to support most mainstream monitors. However, curved monitors are its Achilles heel. It has 78 LEDs to produce luminance that gets spread evenly, making it one of the best gaming monitor light bars in this price range.

It also retains any custom brightness or color temperature setting you make, so it remembers what setting was previously used even if you turn it off and on. It also has a blue light protection to help elevate eye strain.

Pros

Adjustable light brightness and color temperature

Automatic brightness dimming

Anti-flicker LEDs

Con

There's no remote control

Quick specs

Specifications Details Light Intensity Adjustable up to 700 Lux Color temperature Adjustable from 3000K to 6500K Eye healthcare mode Blue light protection, Anti-flicker Controls On-device controls Compatibility Flat monitors and limited curved monitors with 1800R curvature or lower

5) HIOUME Monitor Light Bar - $24.98

HIOUME light bar with its clamp mechanism (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the best gaming monitor light bars that is designed specifically for gamers on an ultra-low budget without compromising on too many features. It still features an adjustable light brightness intensity with a color temperature range of 2800K to 6500K. It has 84 LEDs that have an estimated lifespan of 100,000 hours. This makes it one of the best gaming monitor light bars under $60

It measures 15.75 inches in width, so it may not be suitable for large monitor screens. Also, it's only compatible with flat monitors.

Pros

Adjustable light brightness and color temperature

84 individual LEDs

LEDs have a life of 100,000 hours

Cons

Not suitable for larger screen sizes

No remote

Quick specs

Specifications Details Light Intensity Adjustable up to 500 Lux Color temperature 2800K to 6500K Eye healthcare mode No Controls Controls integrated into the wire Compatibility Flat monitors only with a screen size of 24 inches and lower

Our list of the five best gaming monitor light bars in 2024 ends here. We have tried to put include a variety of models at different price points, so hopefully, there's something here for every user.