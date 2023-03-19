5 best GPUs to pair with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was launched back in the summer of 2022 as the first chip with 3D V-caching technology and is slightly faster than the original 5800X. The former continues to be one of the best-selling processors despite the launch of the much faster Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The 5800X3D doesn't bottleneck even the most powerful GPUs in the market. One can easily pair it with an RTX 4090 and enjoy flagship-level performances without hiccups.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics cards for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The options range from cost-effective budget GPUs to the latest and greatest in the market.

A guide to purchasing the best graphics cards for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($279)

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT reference card (Image via AMD)

AMD launched the RX 6650 XT as a premium 1080p gaming card back in 2022. For gamers building a sub-$1,000 gaming rig to play the latest titles at FHD, this GPU is the best option. It can even play some titles up to QHD.

GPU Name: RX 6650 XT
Memory: 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit
Base clock: 2,055 MHz
Boost clock: 2,635 MHz

Currently, the card has been discounted to about $280 on leading retail websites like Newegg and Best Buy. Although it is slightly slower than the RTX 3060 Ti, it is a great option for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D on a tight budget.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti ($418)

The Inno3D Twin X2 OC RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Amazon)

The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti was launched in 2020 as a successor to the fairly popular RTX 2060 Super GPU. The card is faster than the RTX 2080 Super, which makes it a great option for playing the latest games at high resolutions without hiccups.

GPU Name: RTX 3060 Ti
Memory: 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit
Base clock: 1,410 MHz
Boost clock: 1,665 MHz

The GPU was originally introduced with a price tag of $410. Almost two and a half years after its release, it still sells for about the same amount of money. Thus, gamers will have to spend a pretty penny to get their hands on the Ampere 60-class performance-segment GPU. However, for under $500, it is a solid pick to pair with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($569)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT reference edition (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the best option for gaming at around $500. The card is faster than the RTX 3070 and almost as fast as the much costlier 3070 Ti. When paired with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, it can run most video games at up to 4K resolutions without major issues.

GPU Name: RX 6800 XT
Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit
Base clock: 1,825 MHz
Boost clock: 2,250 MHz

The RX 6800 XT has dropped to as low as $569 in leading retail stores like Newegg, Micro Center, and Amazon. It is one of the most well-balanced GPUs that offer solid performance without costing a fortune.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 ($1,199)

The Geforce RTX 4080 is among the fastest cards on the planet. Based on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, it is much faster than the last-gen flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti. When paired with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, players can play most games at up to 4K resolution without hiccups.

GPU Name Nvidia RTX 4080 CUDA core count 9,728 Tensor cores 304 RT cores 76 Base clock 2,205 MHz Boost clock 2,505 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6X VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 320 W

The RTX 4080, will, however, cost a lot. The card's MSRP is $1,199, and high-end third-party add-in card models cost a couple of hundred dollars more.

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($1,699)

The Geforce RTX 4090 Founder's Edition (Image via Nvidia)

The Geforce RTX 4090 is the highest-end entry from Nvidia and doesn't get bottlenecked by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. However, one shouldn't expect to harness the 100% potential of the card. The main limitation is the single-core performance of the CPU.

GPU Name: RTX 4090
Memory: 23 GB GDDR6X 384-bit
Base clock: 2,235 MHz
Boost clock: 2,520 MHz

The RTX 4090 will drill a hole in gamers' pockets. It has an MSRP of $1,599. However, some high-end add-in card models can cost upwards of $2,000.

