5 best graphics cards for Intel Core i3-13100 (2023)

The Intel Core i3-13100 is the latest quad-core offering from Team Blue. The chip is based on the Raptor Lake architecture and targets the entry-level with strong single-core performance. It is a superb update over the last generation Core i3-12100, which also targeted the 4-core market with strong improvements in performance thanks to the Alder Lake architecture.

This is one of the best budget CPUs launched this year. Both Nvidia and AMD have launched several cost-effective graphics cards as well, which pair wonderfully with the 13100. In this list, we will go over the best options to choose while opting for the budget processor.

The Core i3-13100 is built for budget graphics cards

5) Nvidia RTX 3050 ($229)

The Geforce RTX 3050 is an entry-level 1080p gaming graphics card from the last generation Ampere lineup. This GPU continues to be a great option for playing the latest titles in the market. It supports technologies like ray tracing and DLSS 2, which makes it a competent option at a bargain. This ranks it in the list of the best pairs for the Core i3-13100.

Nvidia RTX 3050 Graphics processor GA106 CUDA cores 2560 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 130W

The RTX 3050 is based on the severely cut-down GA106 graphics processor. It features 2,560 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which is plenty given its $229 price. You could find the card for even less in the used market.

Pros:

The RTX 3050 is super cheap at just $229 brand new. The graphics card supports ray tracing and DLSS 2.

Cons:

1080p gaming performance isn't the best on the 3050. The graphics card falls short of the requirements of the most demanding games like Hogwarts Legacy and Starfield.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($269)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is the latest 1080p gaming graphics card from the company. The GPU replaces the RX 6600 and competes against the new RTX 4060. It is a minor upgrade over the last generation, but the pricing sets it apart and makes it a recommendation for the Intel Core i3-13100.

AMD RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Shaders 2048 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 165W

The graphics card is based on the Navi 33 GPU and packs 2,048 shader cores. Like the RTX 3050 and the new 4060, it also packs an 8 GB GDDR6 memory size limited to a 128-bit bus. However, the card isn't as power efficient as Nvidia's offerings, pulling 165W under full load.

Pros:

The RX 7600 is very affordable at just $269. The graphics card packs enough graphics horsepower to play the latest games.

Cons:

It is considerably slower than the Nvidia equivalent, the RTX 4060. AMD's upscaling tech, FSR, is considerably worse than DLSS.

3) Nvidia RTX 3060 ($279)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is the last-gen 1080p gaming graphics card. With 12 GB of video memory and support for the latest graphics technologies like AI upscaling and ray tracing, the GPU is a future-proof option for the Intel Core i3-13100.

It has been discounted to just $279 these days. We spotted a Cyber Monday deal on the card for as low as $240 on Newegg, making it one of the best cost-effective options.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics processor GA106 CUDA cores 3584 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 170W

It is based on the GA106 graphics card and has 3,584 CUDA cores. The highlighted feature of the card is 12 GB of GDDR6 video memory based on a 192-bit memory bus. This future-proofs the GPU for quite some time to come.

Pros:

The GPU packs 12 GB of video memory and enough rendering power to last a few years. The Nvidia RTX 3060 supports both ray tracing and DLSS. It is cheap, going for as low as $240 this Cyber Monday.

Cons:

The graphics card isn't the most powerful in the range, with the newer 40 series options beating it in terms of gaming performance and AI upscaling.

2) Nvidia RTX 4060 ($299)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is the most expensive graphics card listed so far in this list. It is a fantastic option for the Intel Core i3-13100 since it packs all the latest technologies like DLSS 3 and frame generation, which considerably improves the gameplay. The extra rendering performance of the graphics card makes it the best budget card for those looking for a future-proof pixel pusher for their setup.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 CUDA cores 3072 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 115W

The RTX 4060 is based on the cut-down AD107 graphics processor. It features 3,072 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory, but it is limited to a 128-bit memory bus. It also has a 115W power limit, which makes it extremely efficient as opposed to the other GPUs listed above. This will help cut further costs in an i3-13100-based setup.

Pros:

The Nvidia RTX 4060 packs superb 1080p gaming performance. The graphics card supports ray tracing and DLSS 3, which makes it future-proof.

Cons:

The graphics card isn't significantly faster than the last-gen RTX 3060. It is limited to 8 GB of VRAM, which can be a bit limiting in the most demanding titles.

1) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti ($399)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a premium 1080p gaming option from Team Green. The graphics card is built to play the latest titles at the highest settings without major performance hiccups. It goes well with the Intel Core i3-13100 CPU thanks to its improved single-core performance.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4352 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 160W

The graphics card is based on the AD106 graphics card. With 4,352 CUDA cores, it is significantly faster than the 4060. It is quite costly, however. At $399, it is much costlier than the other 60-class cards listed above. Nvidia also sells a 16 GB variant for $500, which could be a more future-proof pair for the i3-13100.

Pros:

The RTX 4060 Ti features strong 1080p performance. It brings support for DLSS 3 and frame generation. It also unlocks path-tracing capabilities, although it is not recommended for most titles.

Cons:

The 4060 Ti can be a bit expensive for the i3-13100. It isn't much faster than the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti.

Overall, the Intel i3-13100 isn't the most demanding CPU in the market. Any of the above options will suffice and deliver superb performance in the latest video games in the market.