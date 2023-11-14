Black Friday deals: MSI RTX 3050 laptop discounted to $600

Entry-level gaming laptops featuring GPUs like the RTX 3050 are immensely popular, and a premiere design from MSI has been discounted to just $600 this Black Friday sale. This makes it barely costlier than a PlayStation 5 setup, thereby easing the lower barrier to PC gaming. The MSI Pulse laptop that has been discounted doesn't feature the latest gaming hardware in the market but can easily play all of the latest titles at 1080p resolutions with some tweaks to the settings.

Several laptops, including those powered by the latest RTX 40 series GPUs, have been discounted this Black Friday season. Thus, now is the best time to upgrade your setup. We will go over the specific details of the entry-level MSI laptop in this article for those who want a portable machine for casual gaming.

The RTX 3050 laptop is a steal for $600

The $600 deal is available on the MSI Pulse GL66 11UCK-1250 over on Newegg. It features an 11th gen Core i5-11400H CPU, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage, and the RTX 3050 4 GB GPU. It is built to target rather low price points. Hence, some of its highlighted drawbacks are a 60 Hz panel and a rather finicky build quality.

The detailed specs of the laptop are as follows:

MSI 16" RTX 3050 gaming laptop Display 15.6" IPS 1920 x 1080 60 Hz CPU Intel 11th gen Core i5-11400H @2.70 GHz GPU RTX 3050 laptop GPU RAM 8 GB DDR4 SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD

Although the laptop isn't the best option in the market, it is a fantastic deal for $600. At this price, you get the features of a modern gaming device, including enough horsepower for creative workloads and multitasking. Some of the most important features of the RTX 3050 laptop GPU are powering the device and support for ray tracing and DLSS.

Upscaling technologies help bring better performance to the most demanding video games for higher framerates than what the hardware is natively capable of. This makes the 3050 a considerable upgrade over the last-generation GTX 1650 mobile GPU. However, it falls behind the newly introduced RTX 4050, which has a huge performance advantage. Furthermore, as an Ada Lovelace GPU, it supports frame generation.

Below is an FPS comparison between the two GPUs in some modern games:

RTX 3050 95W RTX 4050 105W Far Cry 6 55 96 Cyberpunk 2077 30 61 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 45 72 Red Dead Redemption 2 57 80 Horizon Zero Dawn 50 80

Thus, if you have a little more to spend on a gaming laptop, we recommend checking out one of the new offerings with the 4050 GPU instead of this RTX 3050 alternative. This laptop was initially introduced for a hefty $949 price tag. Thus, the current Black Friday deal is a massive $349 off the retail price.

Moreover, MSI has a robust after-sales service that will ensure your device is protected while under the warranty period. Thus, the device won't be a bad investment. However, it can be a bit heavy and feel a bit cheap due to the low price point it has been designed for. But none of these factors will impact the performance metrics you will get out of it.