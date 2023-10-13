Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

As far as 1080p gaming graphics cards go, the Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are not the first choice for indulging in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. These GPUs hail from a couple of generations ago and serve as entry-level devices. They stepped into the scene after taking over from the well-loved GTX 1050 Ti. While they can hold their own in the latest and most intense games, one might want to tone down the settings a notch for the best possible experience.
Game enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the chance to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, but an above-average system with decent FPS is necessary to fully experience its improved visual and gameplay mechanics. Since the 1650 doesn't have the latest silicon and rendering technologies, gamers with these cards need to aggressively tone down the graphics quality in the game to make it playable.
To help you get the best gameplay in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, we'll list the ultimate configurations for the Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super in this piece.
Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650
For a custom experience, it's important to update your Nvidia GTX 1650 before jumping into gameplay. Given its age compared to the latest Call of Duty version, a few tweaks are necessary to achieve optimal performance. We recommend a mix of Very Low and Normal settings in the game.
The following settings work best for the GTX 1650 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Your main monitor
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Vz
- Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum
- Display Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost
Quality
- Render Resolution: 50
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: Off
- VRAM Scale Target: 90
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- Texture Resolution: Very Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: Low
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- On-demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal
- Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Low
- Water Quality: Default
If you're encountering hiccups in your FPS or performance, maybe scale down your VRAM target to 60 or lower. If you're already seeing great performance, another option is to modify your upscaling and sharpening settings to go with FidelityFX CAS.
View
- Field of View (FOV): 120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Your preference
- Vehicle Field of View: Your preference
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- Spectator Camera: Your preference
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
Turning off the Inverted Flashbang is a good idea in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. While most of the game's View settings depend on personal choice, the flashbangs in the game, when left on, will invert colors instead of providing a blinding white light.
Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super boasts a discernible boost in power when lined up against its non-Super counterpart. Even though the surge isn't remarkably high, optimizing performance only requires a handful of tweaks.
The following settings work best for the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Your main monitor
- Display Adapter: Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
- Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum
- Display Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Quality
- Render Resolution: 80
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM Scale Target: 90
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- Texture Resolution: Very Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: High
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- On-demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal
- Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Low
- Water Quality: Default
View
- Field of View (FOV): 120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Your preference
- Vehicle Field of View: Your preference
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- Spectator Camera: Your preference
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 can run at decent framerates on the Nvidia GTX 1650 or GTX 1650 Super with the right settings. But this method will result in noticeably lower graphics. Yet, these GPUs are quite prominent for their price range. Therefore, at least some of the newest games that don't require high VRAM shouldn't be a problem for these cards.