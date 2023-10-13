Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

As far as 1080p gaming graphics cards go, the Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are not the first choice for indulging in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. These GPUs hail from a couple of generations ago and serve as entry-level devices. They stepped into the scene after taking over from the well-loved GTX 1050 Ti. While they can hold their own in the latest and most intense games, one might want to tone down the settings a notch for the best possible experience.

Game enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the chance to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, but an above-average system with decent FPS is necessary to fully experience its improved visual and gameplay mechanics. Since the 1650 doesn't have the latest silicon and rendering technologies, gamers with these cards need to aggressively tone down the graphics quality in the game to make it playable.

To help you get the best gameplay in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, we'll list the ultimate configurations for the Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super in this piece.

Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

For a custom experience, it's important to update your Nvidia GTX 1650 before jumping into gameplay. Given its age compared to the latest Call of Duty version, a few tweaks are necessary to achieve optimal performance. We recommend a mix of Very Low and Normal settings in the game.

The following settings work best for the GTX 1650 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia Vz

: Nvidia Vz Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

Quality

Render Resolution : 50

: 50 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : Off

: Off VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Texture Filter Anisotropic : Low

: Low Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : Low

: Low Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Very Low

: Very Low Screen Space Shadows : Off

: Off Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

If you're encountering hiccups in your FPS or performance, maybe scale down your VRAM target to 60 or lower. If you're already seeing great performance, another option is to modify your upscaling and sharpening settings to go with FidelityFX CAS.

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

Turning off the Inverted Flashbang is a good idea in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. While most of the game's View settings depend on personal choice, the flashbangs in the game, when left on, will invert colors instead of providing a blinding white light.

Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super boasts a discernible boost in power when lined up against its non-Super counterpart. Even though the surge isn't remarkably high, optimizing performance only requires a handful of tweaks.

The following settings work best for the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

: Nvidia GTX 1650 Super Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Quality

Render Resolution : 80

: 80 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : Off

: Off Anti-aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Texture Filter Anisotropic : Low

: Low Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : High

: High Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Very Low

: Very Low Screen Space Shadows : Off

: Off Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Max

: Max Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 can run at decent framerates on the Nvidia GTX 1650 or GTX 1650 Super with the right settings. But this method will result in noticeably lower graphics. Yet, these GPUs are quite prominent for their price range. Therefore, at least some of the newest games that don't require high VRAM shouldn't be a problem for these cards.