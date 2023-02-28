5 best graphics cards to play GTA 5 and GTA Online at 1080p 60 FPS in 2023

GTA 5 and GTA Online are some of the most popular video games in the industry's history. The titles were originally released on the PS3 back in 2013. Over the years, they have been remastered and enhanced quite a few times to utilize the latest graphics rendering technology on the market.

GTA 5 and GTA Online were first launched on PC in 2015. Thus, they are almost eight years old at this point. Players looking for solid experience in the titles, therefore, don't need to invest big time in the hardware.

A quick look at GTA 5's performance on some of the latest hardware reveals that even the weakest GPUs can manage a playable 60 FPS. Thus, the following graphics cards are great options for enjoying this legendary entry in the long-running series as well as its online component.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT and other great graphics cards for playing GTA 5 and GTA Online at 1080p 60 FPS

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($149)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

The RX 6500 XT was launched as an entry-level 1080p gaming card in the RDNA 2 lineup from last-gen. The GPU is faster than the GTX 1650 Super but cannot keep up with the Nvidia counterpart, the RTX 3050.

However, it is more than enough to play some older titles like GTA 5 and GTA Online at decent framerates in the highest settings at 1080p.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

Currently, the card can be picked up for just $149 on Newegg, making it one of the most cost-effective options for budget 1080p gaming.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($279)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

The Geforce RTX 3050 is much more powerful than its last-gen equivalents, the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super. The card supports the latest technologies like hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and temporal upscaling. However, these will not come in handy in GTA 5, which was released on PC almost eight years ago.

However, the card packs enough horsepower to render the game at over 60 FPS in 1080p. This makes it one of the most cost-effective Nvidia options for jumping into the open world of Los Santos today.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The RTX 3050 is currently available for slightly less than its launch MSRP of $299. Gamers can pick up certain low-end models starting at $279.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT is AMD's premium 1080p gaming option. It was launched to play video games on FHD without any compromises. Thus, it is expected that players can max out GTA 5 and GTA Online with this card but still get a playable 60+ FPS experience.

Although AMD cards have some caveats, like poor ray-tracing and productivity performance, none of them apply to games solely relying on rasterization.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

In addition, Team Red has slashed the prices of its last-gen cards to make them the better choice. Thus, the RX 6650 XT can be bought for just $300 today.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's answer to the RX 6650 XT. It is much faster than the AMD offering and is fairly capable at both FHD and QHD. The card can easily handle GTA 5 and GTA Online at both resolutions while maintaining a stable 60+ FPS.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

However, gamers will have to spend a premium to get their hands on this rendering powerhouse. Currently, the cheapest 3060 Ti options start from around $410 on Newegg, which is significantly more than its launch MSRP.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($420)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 was primarily launched as a 1440p gaming video card. However, its capabilities in 1080p are unmatched. The GPU can max out almost any title at this resolution, including Cyberpunk 2077, and still does not rely on any form of upscaling to get a playable framerate.

It is no wonder that the GPU can run GTA 5 and GTA Online at triple-digit framerates in FHD. This makes it one of the best cards to play the Rockstar-made video game from 2015.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

Some models of the card have been massively discounted online. Certain add-in card designs from Peladn and Gigabyte can be bought for as low as $420.

Overall, GTA 5 is not a very resource-hungry game. Thus, gamers with the latest hardware need not worry about performance hiccups in the title.

