5 best iPhone camera lenses in 2024

iPhones have always been appreciated for their camera quality and performance. Modern Apple phones sport advanced camera systems with features like LiDAR, which can be used to create a 3D scan of your surroundings. However, for those seeking to push the boundaries of mobile photography, external lenses offer exciting possibilities.

In this article, we explore five of the best iPhone camera lenses to consider in early 2024, catering to diverse budgets and photographic aspirations. From wide-angle to telephoto and anamorphic lenses, each offering a unique perspective, we delve into their features, compatibility with specific iPhone models, and price points.

5 best iPhone camera lenses to buy in early 2024

1) Moment 58mm Tele Mobile Lens

Moment 58mm Tele Mobile (Image via Moment)

Price: $149.99

The Moment 58mm telephoto lens is ideal for capturing wildlife, landscapes, and distant subjects. When mounted over the telephoto lens of your iPhone, you can achieve up to 4x optical zoom. Besides ensuring no loss in the quality of your image, it also has a strong build featuring aerospace-grade metal.

Pros:

The lens doubles the optical zoom and provides 2x closer shots without quality loss The optics are of high quality, thus offering stunning sharpness and clarity Creates beautiful background blur for impactful portraits and close-ups Aerospace-grade metal body ensures lasting performance

Cons

It has a bulky design and adds noticeable size and weight to your phone Quite pricey compared to some competitors Doesn't offer significant magnification compared to dedicated telephoto lenses

Compatibility: iPhone 7 and later and Moment phone cases.

You can buy it here.

2) Moment 1.33x Anamorphic Mobile Lens

A sample image captured by Moment 1.33x Anamorphic Mobile Lens (Image via Moment)

Price: $149.99

Moment's Anamorphic Lenses give your videos a cinematic look by offering a wide view and a horizontal flare. Unlike the usual camera lenses that shoot at a ratio of 16:9, the Moment Anamorphic lens captures at a ratio of 2.40:1, giving your shots a wide-angle view. Moment provides two anamorphic lens variations — the gold flare gives a warmer tone, while the blue variant implements a colder one.

Pros:

The lens creates a stunning wide-screen "cinematic" look It has unique horizontal lens flares for artistic effect The glass is of high quality and is very durable

Cons:

It is quite expensive for a mobile lens It involves a learning curve to create the desired Anamorphic look It is not ideal for everyday snapshots

Compatibility: iPhone 7 and later.

You can buy it here.

3) Xenvo Pro Lens Kit

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit (Image via Xenvo)

Price: $39.99

The Xenvo Pro Lens Kit can capture stunning macro and wide-angle shots. Its clip-on feature ensures easy attachment to most smartphones. The kit also includes a clip-on light for low-light photography. The wide-angle lens lets you capture up to 45% more and magnify your subject for sharp macro shots.

Pros:

Offers wide, macro, telephoto, fisheye, and two color filter lenses Suitable for everyday use and casual photography Works with most Apple phones and other smartphones

Cons:

Feels less premium compared to metal lenses Not as sharp or clear as higher-end options May not be ideal for all types of photography due to some fisheye distortion Telephoto lens doesn't offer significant magnification

Compatibility: Compatible with iPhone 6 and older and newer models.

You can buy it here.

4) Black Eye Pro Cinema Wide G4

Black Eye Pro Cinema Wide G4 (Image via Black Eye)

Price: $89.99

The Black Eye Pro Cinema Wide G4 is a wide-angle lens compatible with most modern phones due to its clip-on feature. The lens offers a 120-degree distortionless wide-angle view and a 12mm equivalent in 35mm format.

Pros:

Captures expansive landscapes and group shots flawlessly

Ensures crystal clear images with no unwanted reflections

Compatible with most modern phones

Mounts easily on smartphones, tablets, and laptops

Cons:

Doesn't offer zoom capabilities

The lens is best suited for landscapes and large subjects and may not be ideal for close-up photography

Relatively more expensive than some budget-friendly wide-angle options

Compatibility: iPhone 7 Plus and later.

You can buy it here.

5) Sandmarc Macro Lenses

Sandmarc Macro Lens (Image via Sandmarc)

Price: $99.99

Unlike other offerings, Sandmarc lenses are only compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the 15 models. There are two types of Macro lenses featured for iPhone 15. You may choose between the 25mm or the 100mm variant, although the latter costs an additional $30.

Pros:

Captures stunning close-up shots with incredible detail Durable and scratch-resistant for long-lasting use The pack includes a UV filter, which reduces unwanted reflections and glare for sharper images

Cons:

Only compatible with iPhone 15 Pro Max Only offers macro capabilities, limiting its use to other photographic styles Can be considered expensive for a single-function lens

Compatibility: iPhone 14 Pro Max and 15 models only

You can buy it here.

Additional tips:

Consider your budget and photography needs when choosing a lens. Research lens mount compatibility for your specific phone model. Read online reviews and sample photos before making a purchase. Invest in a quality phone case to protect your lens and phone.

Conclusion

Choosing the ideal iPhone camera lens ultimately depends on your individual needs and budget. While high-end options like Moment lenses boast superior build quality and professional-grade results, budget-friendly kits like Xenvo and Black Eye Pro offer a convenient and affordable entry point.

Regardless of your choice, investing in a quality lens and understanding its strengths and limitations will allow you to capture captivating images that transcend the capabilities of your phone alone.