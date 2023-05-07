The Amazon Great Summer Sale started on May 4. Whether you want to buy electronics, appliances, mobile phones, or fashion, this sale has taken care of your pocket. There are some attractive deals on keyboards during the sale that are hard to miss, and you should definitely check them out if you have been eyeballing them for a while now.

Budget is one of the main factors while short-listing these deals, but we'll also look at aspects like build quality, type of switches, and the overall typing feel. This article will list the five best keyboard deals available on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale.

Customers can use their ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank debit, and credit cards to instantly receive a 10% discount on merchandise during the Great Summer Sale over Amazon offers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top keyboard deals to go for in Amazon Great Summer Sale

1) Dell Kb216 Wired (Sale price INR 535)

One of the most popular and fancied wired keyboards you can get on a budget, the Dell Kb216 is hands down the best pick considering its price point. The reviews about this product have always been great, especially regarding its durability and typing experience.

The Dell Kb216 is a great option for students and working professionals alike. This is a full-sized membrane keyboard with good key travel and silent feedback on the keypress. This wired product also comes with hot keys for media control.

2) Amazon Basics Wireless Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard (Sale price INR 1,399)

This keyboard is designed by Amazon and is a popular choice that ends up on most people's wishlists. This Amazon Basics product is a great wireless option, supporting Bluetooth pairing to multiple devices. You can pair this device to Apple iPad, MacBook, or Windows computer.

This is a compact keyboard (29 x 20.1 x 4.1 cm; 821 Grams) with good key travel and typing feedback to make your experience pleasant.

3) Cosmic Byte CB-GK-25 (Sale price INR 1,699)

Now that we enter into mechanical keyboards, the Cosmic Byte CB-GK-25 is one of the best options available during the Great Summer Sale. This comes in a 10-key-less form factor with blue switches that people love because of the typing feedback and sound.

With rainbow RGB lighting, the CB-GK-25 stands out whenever someone drops an eye on your table and is great for gamers. This Cosmicbyte product offers an all-key anti-ghosting feature, and the key presses feel tactile in a good way. The build is aluminum-framed, ensuring your keyboard lasts longer.

4) ZEBRONICS Nitro PRO (Sale price INR 2,299)

These keyboards have mechanical switches with truly customizable RGB lighting and software support for lighting effects and control. This becomes a great option, especially for the gamers. The other features include its 1000Hz Polling Rate, the inclusion of a detachable Braided USB C Type Cable & key-removal tool.

This model comes with a red-switches configuration, making the typing and gaming experience crisp yet not making enough noise. You should definitely check out this deal during the Great Summer Sale.

5) Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless (Sale price INR 4,995)

If you are looking for the prettiest peripheral to go with your setup, look no further. The Logitech Pop mechanical wireless keyboard, with its form factor, build quality, and round switches makes an excellent deal already. It also has hot keys and multimedia control keys to enhance your user experience. The Great Summer Sale made this keyboard unavoidable with a whopping discount of 50% on the MRP.

This pick comes in three color options to match the theme of your setup. Moreover, if you don't mind the feel of round key caps on your fingertips, you should definitely consider making this a part of your gaming peripherals.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes