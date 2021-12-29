5 best laptops for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most played battle royale games globally. Call of Duty's second foray into the battle royale genre (after Black Ops 4's Blackout), Warzone is one of the most thrilling experiences, with its signature gunplay and classical COD mechanics.

And with its new Pacific update, players have flocked to the game even more. Hence, today, we will list some of the best laptops available for playing Warzone and other similar games.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for gaming

1) CPU-GPU: Warzone is a pretty demanding game and is also very RAM-hungry. Hence, to maintain competitive frame rates of over 100 FPS, current generation hardware like the Ryzen 5000 series/11th gen i5, along with RTX 3050 and at least 16 GB RAM, should be preferred (unless 60 FPS is enough for one).

2) Refresh rate: For multiplayer competitive games like Warzone, buyers should prefer higher refresh rates, i.e., 120hz or above, which the specs mentioned above (i5 11400h/GTX 3050/16 GB) can easily push at 1080p medium settings, with DLSS on.

3) Resolution: Going too high on the resolution will cost users performance. 1080p is the sweet spot for a majority of titles, but in case your laptop is equipped with 6 GB or more of VRAM (e.g., RTX 3060/2070 or similar), then 1440p would be a better choice.

4) Screen size: A bigger 16.1 inch or 17.3-inch screen would be preferable as it would be easier to spot both enemies and loot.

5) Cooling: Subpar cooling will thermal-throttle your laptop and deteriorate performance over time, and might even damage your device.

Great laptop choices for games like Warzone

HP Victus 16

Lenovo Legion 5 15

Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17

MSI Stealth 15M

Acer Predator Helios 300

5) HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 (Image via Matthew Monez/YouTube)

HP's Victus 16, with its bigger and faster, 16.1 inch, 144hz screen, an RTX 3050, and efficient cooling, is the perfect price-to-performance laptop for games like Warzone.

Also, many folks will prefer its muted looks over more gaming-centric designs. It is pretty much the lowest players can go while getting a great experience in games like Warzone.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5 Kg)

Frame rate: 95 FPS Avg on Warzone (1080p Lowest Settings, DLSS off)

4) Lenovo Legion 5 15

The Lenovo Legion 5 (Image via Jarrod's Tech/YouTube)

Lenovo Legion 5 15, with its excellent cooling (termed Coolfront 3.0 by Lenovo), can handle long gaming sessions with ease without any thermal throttling or overheating.

Optimus is disabled by default (the monitor is directly connected to the Nvidia GPU), making short work of games like PUBG. Also, the 4 zone RGB keyboard is a delight for RGB heads.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4 Kg)

Frame rate: 107 FPS Avg on Warzone (1080p Lowest Settings, DLSS off)

3) Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 (Image via Amazon)

With a red-backlit keyboard upfront and a cool gamer-like accommodate design on the back, the Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17, with its massive 17.3" 144hz screen, is a perfect match for battle royales like Warzone.

Although the form factor is slightly bigger to accommodate the 17.3" display, Acer did a fantastic job keeping the weight to a mere 2.7kg.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.95 lbs (2.7 Kg)

Frame rate: 107 FPS Avg on Warzone (1080p Lowest Settings, DLSS off)

2) MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Weighing in at only 1.7 kg, the MSI Stealth 15M, with its sleek and premium build, is the best thin-and-light gaming laptop one can buy at this price point. With a grey finish, an ARGB keyboard, and hive-like vents above it, this one is a stunner.

It is pretty much the best option for on-the-go gamers or for folks who want something that can be both bought into a business meeting and can handle pretty much any game you throw at it.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11375H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 3.73 lbs (1.7 Kg)

Frame rate: 120 FPS Avg on Warzone (1080p Low Settings, DLSS off)

1) Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Acer's Predator series is one of the most recognizable lines of gaming laptops, and its latest iteration, the Predator Helios 300 with RTX GPUs and 11th Gen i5, doesn't disappoint.

Its 4-zone RGB keyboard on the front and Predator logo on the back make this machine look and feel like a gaming device. And along with its superb cooling and build quality, this decked-out machine is pretty much the best you can get for your buck (although you can get the RTX 3080 version too, the 3060 is fine enough for Warzone).

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3 Kg)

Frame rate: 140 FPS Avg on Warzone (1080p Lowest Settings, DLSS off)

